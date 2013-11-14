Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 15, 2013 | 12:55am IST

School for migrant children

<p>A girl sits on a chair in a class at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Friday, November 15, 2013

<p>A student reads in class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Friday, November 15, 2013

<p>Children sleep in a dormitory at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Friday, November 15, 2013

<p>Students attend class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Friday, November 15, 2013

<p>A girl sits on a chair in a class at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Friday, November 15, 2013

<p>A student washes a spoon as she holds her container of food for lunch at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Friday, November 15, 2013

<p>A student listens during class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Friday, November 15, 2013

<p>A student uses a pencil to write in class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Friday, November 15, 2013

<p>A girl sleeps in a dormitory at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Friday, November 15, 2013

<p>A teacher reads to students in class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Friday, November 15, 2013

<p>Students play a rope-skipping game during a break at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Friday, November 15, 2013

<p>A student looks out from a classroom at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Friday, November 15, 2013

How to build a castle

The Guedelon castle is a French medieval chateau-fort being built using the techniques, materials and rules of the 13th Century. Construction will be completed...

14 Nov 2013
Muharram in India

Muslims mourn the slaying of Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Mohammad.

15 Nov 2013
Aid to the Philippines

The desperate struggle to help the typhoon survivors.

13 Nov 2013
Syrian refugees in Europe

Europe is facing a wave of refugees from war-torn Syria.

22 Nov 2013

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala

Photos of Priyanka Chopra from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

