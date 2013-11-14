School for migrant children
A girl sits on a chair in a class at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A girl sits on a chair in a class at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A student reads in class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A student reads in class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Children sleep in a dormitory at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Children sleep in a dormitory at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Students attend class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Students attend class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A girl sits on a chair in a class at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A girl sits on a chair in a class at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A student washes a spoon as she holds her container of food for lunch at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A student washes a spoon as she holds her container of food for lunch at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A student listens during class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A student listens during class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A student uses a pencil to write in class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A student uses a pencil to write in class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A girl sleeps in a dormitory at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A girl sleeps in a dormitory at a kindergarten, a school for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A teacher reads to students in class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A teacher reads to students in class at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Students play a rope-skipping game during a break at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Students play a rope-skipping game during a break at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A student looks out from a classroom at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A student looks out from a classroom at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Next Slideshows
How to build a castle
The Guedelon castle is a French medieval chateau-fort being built using the techniques, materials and rules of the 13th Century. Construction will be completed...
Muharram in India
Muslims mourn the slaying of Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Mohammad.
Aid to the Philippines
The desperate struggle to help the typhoon survivors.
Syrian refugees in Europe
Europe is facing a wave of refugees from war-torn Syria.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.
Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala
Photos of Priyanka Chopra from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".