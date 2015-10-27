School for Santas

Students of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" (Brazil's school of Santa Claus) perform exercises during lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. The school, which was founded in 1993, prepares men to play Santa Claus during the Christmas...more

Students of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" (Brazil's school of Santa Claus) perform exercises during lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. The school, which was founded in 1993, prepares men to play Santa Claus during the Christmas season. Lessons include singing, physical activity, how to dress and how to care for their beard. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close