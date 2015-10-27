Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 28, 2015 | 4:55am IST

School for Santas

Students of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" (Brazil's school of Santa Claus) perform exercises during lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. The school, which was founded in 1993, prepares men to play Santa Claus during the Christmas season. Lessons include singing, physical activity, how to dress and how to care for their beard. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Students of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" (Brazil's school of Santa Claus) perform exercises during lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. The school, which was founded in 1993, prepares men to play Santa Claus during the Christmas...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Students of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" (Brazil's school of Santa Claus) perform exercises during lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. The school, which was founded in 1993, prepares men to play Santa Claus during the Christmas season. Lessons include singing, physical activity, how to dress and how to care for their beard. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
1 / 10
A student of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" wears his hat before lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A student of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" wears his hat before lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
A student of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" wears his hat before lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
2 / 10
A student of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" stands next to a Santa Claus costume during lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A student of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" stands next to a Santa Claus costume during lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
A student of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" stands next to a Santa Claus costume during lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
3 / 10
A student of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" takes a break during lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A student of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" takes a break during lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
A student of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" takes a break during lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
4 / 10
A student of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" attends lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A student of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" attends lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
A student of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" attends lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
5 / 10
Students of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" perform exercises during lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Students of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" perform exercises during lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Students of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" perform exercises during lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
6 / 10
Students of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" attend a music lesson in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Students of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" attend a music lesson in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Students of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" attend a music lesson in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
7 / 10
Students of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" perform exercises during lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Students of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" perform exercises during lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Students of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" perform exercises during lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
8 / 10
Students of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" sing during lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Students of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" sing during lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Students of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" sing during lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
9 / 10
A student of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" takes photos during lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A student of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" takes photos during lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
A student of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" takes photos during lessons in Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Joining the Russian Army

Joining the Russian Army

Next Slideshows

Joining the Russian Army

Joining the Russian Army

Russian conscripts serve a term of 12 months.

28 Oct 2015
Team White House

Team White House

The president meets America's sports elite.

27 Oct 2015
Breeding China's pandas

Breeding China's pandas

Efforts to breed pandas has paid off for one center in China with 18 cubs born in 2015 alone.

27 Oct 2015
The Best of Boris

The Best of Boris

London Mayor Boris Johnson at his finest.

27 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast