Pictures | Mon Oct 5, 2015 | 5:51pm IST

School shooting in Oregon

People take part in a candlelight vigil for victims of the Umpqua Community College shooting, in Winston, Oregon, United States, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Memorial flowers are seen outside Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 2, 2015.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
Brittany Gaddis prays during a candlelight vigil for victims of the Umpqua Community College shooting, in Winston, Oregon, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Heidi Wickersham (L), 31, comforts her sister Gwendoline Wickersham, 28, during a candlelight vigil for victims of the Umpqua Community College shooting in Winston, Oregon, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
James Branson, 29, donates blood for the Umpqua Community College shooting victims, at a Red Cross Center, in Roseburg, Oregon, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
People cry during a candlelight vigil for victims of the Umpqua Community College shooting, in Winston, Oregon, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Ashley Katter, 30, (L) hugs Umpqua Community College student Haley Lamphere, 23, during a candlelight vigil for victims of the Umpqua Community College shooting, in Winston, Oregon, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Umpqua Community College students are escorted to buses to go to pick up their cars in Roseburg, Oregon, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
People take part in candle light vigil following a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Law enforcement officers stand outside an apartment building where they recovered seven guns and a stockpile of ammunition found in a unit in Winchester, Oregon October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
A television cameraman films a sympathy sign at sunrise outside Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, United States, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Sheriff John Hanlin (R) speaks at a news conference in Roseburg, Oregon October 2, 2015. Hanlin, the Oregon sheriff investigating the mass shooting, took the unusual step of refusing to publicly identify the suspect, insisting he would do nothing to glorify the gunman or his cause. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
Umpqua Community College alumnus Donice Smith (L) is embraced after she said one of her former teachers was shot dead, near the site of a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg,Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Umpqua Community College is seen in Roseburg, Oregon, United States, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
People take part in candle light vigil following a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A search and rescue vehicle blocks the entrance to Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, United States, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Celinez Nunez, assistant special agent of U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Agent (C) speaks at a news conference in Roseburg, Oregon October 2, 2015. Six guns, plus body armor and five magazines of ammunition, were recovered from the college campus, Nunez said at a press conference. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
A DHS police investigator is seen with a canine at residential location following a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
People take part in candle light vigil following a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A search and rescue vehicle blocks the entrance to Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, United States, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A woman places lit candles as people take part in candle light vigil following a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
President Obama makes a statement about the shootings in Oregon from the White House, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
People take part in candle light vigil following a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Police investigators are seen following a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A sign expresses local people's sentiments following a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Police cruisers block the entrance to the site of a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Umpqua Community College interim president Rita Cavin speaks to the media after a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015.REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Douglas county sheriff John Hanlin speaks to media after a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
President Obama pauses while speaking about the shootings in Oregon from the White House, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A McDonald's restaurant sign offers support to the families of the Umpqua Community College shooting victims in Roseburg, Oregon, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
Police officers stand guard near the site of a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
The entrance to Umpqua Community College is seen in Roseburg, Oregon, United States, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
