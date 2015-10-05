School shooting in Oregon
People take part in a candlelight vigil for victims of the Umpqua Community College shooting, in Winston, Oregon, United States, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Memorial flowers are seen outside Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 2, 2015.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brittany Gaddis prays during a candlelight vigil for victims of the Umpqua Community College shooting, in Winston, Oregon, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Heidi Wickersham (L), 31, comforts her sister Gwendoline Wickersham, 28, during a candlelight vigil for victims of the Umpqua Community College shooting in Winston, Oregon, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
James Branson, 29, donates blood for the Umpqua Community College shooting victims, at a Red Cross Center, in Roseburg, Oregon, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People cry during a candlelight vigil for victims of the Umpqua Community College shooting, in Winston, Oregon, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ashley Katter, 30, (L) hugs Umpqua Community College student Haley Lamphere, 23, during a candlelight vigil for victims of the Umpqua Community College shooting, in Winston, Oregon, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Umpqua Community College students are escorted to buses to go to pick up their cars in Roseburg, Oregon, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People take part in candle light vigil following a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Law enforcement officers stand outside an apartment building where they recovered seven guns and a stockpile of ammunition found in a unit in Winchester, Oregon October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
A television cameraman films a sympathy sign at sunrise outside Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, United States, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sheriff John Hanlin (R) speaks at a news conference in Roseburg, Oregon October 2, 2015. Hanlin, the Oregon sheriff investigating the mass shooting, took the unusual step of refusing to publicly identify the suspect, insisting he would do nothing to...more
Umpqua Community College alumnus Donice Smith (L) is embraced after she said one of her former teachers was shot dead, near the site of a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg,Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Umpqua Community College is seen in Roseburg, Oregon, United States, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People take part in candle light vigil following a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
A search and rescue vehicle blocks the entrance to Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, United States, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Celinez Nunez, assistant special agent of U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Agent (C) speaks at a news conference in Roseburg, Oregon October 2, 2015. Six guns, plus body armor and five magazines of ammunition, were recovered...more
A DHS police investigator is seen with a canine at residential location following a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
People take part in candle light vigil following a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
A search and rescue vehicle blocks the entrance to Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, United States, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman places lit candles as people take part in candle light vigil following a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
President Obama makes a statement about the shootings in Oregon from the White House, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People take part in candle light vigil following a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Police investigators are seen following a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
A sign expresses local people's sentiments following a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Police cruisers block the entrance to the site of a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Umpqua Community College interim president Rita Cavin speaks to the media after a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015.REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Douglas county sheriff John Hanlin speaks to media after a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
President Obama pauses while speaking about the shootings in Oregon from the White House, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A McDonald's restaurant sign offers support to the families of the Umpqua Community College shooting victims in Roseburg, Oregon, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Police officers stand guard near the site of a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
The entrance to Umpqua Community College is seen in Roseburg, Oregon, United States, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
