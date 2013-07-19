Edition:
School shooting simulation

<p>A school resource officer makes his way down a hallway flooded with other officers role-playing as students and gunmen as they take part in an "active shooter" training exercise at Freedom Middle School, during the annual National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Orlando, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

Friday, July 19, 2013

<p>Chris Wallace (rear) of the Tactical Defense Institute evaluates the performance of a school resource officer as he takes part in an "active shooter" training exercise at Freedom Middle School, during the annual National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Orlando, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

Friday, July 19, 2013

<p>School resource officers take part in an "active shooter" training exercise at Freedom Middle School during the annual National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Orlando, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

Friday, July 19, 2013

<p>School resource officers take part in an "active shooter" training exercise at Freedom Middle School during the annual National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Orlando, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

Friday, July 19, 2013

<p>A school resource officer enters a room to locate an armed subject as he takes part in an "active shooter" training exercise at Freedom Middle School, during the annual National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Orlando, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

Friday, July 19, 2013

<p>Chris Wallace (R) of the Tactical Defense Institute instructs school resource officers as they take part in an "active shooter" training exercise at Freedom Middle School, during the annual National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Orlando, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

Friday, July 19, 2013

<p>A school resource officer secures the weapon of a fellow officer playing the role of a gunman as they take part in an "active shooter" training exercise at Freedom Middle School during the annual National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Orlando, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

Friday, July 19, 2013

<p>A school resource officer makes his way down a hallway with his training pistol in-hand as he attempts to locate an armed subject while taking part in an "active shooter" training exercise at Freedom Middle School, during the annual National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Orlando, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

Friday, July 19, 2013

