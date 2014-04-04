School, surf and yoga
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe teaches her yoga class at the Bergamot Spa in Encinitas, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe teaches her yoga class at the Bergamot Spa in Encinitas, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Participants perform the tree pose as they take a yoga class taught by twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe at the Bergamot Spa in Encinitas, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike BlakeEVOE'
Participants perform the tree pose as they take a yoga class taught by twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe at the Bergamot Spa in Encinitas, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike BlakeEVOE'
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe teaches her yoga class at the Bergamot Spa in Encinitas, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe teaches her yoga class at the Bergamot Spa in Encinitas, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe teaches her yoga class at the Bergamot Spa in Encinitas, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe teaches her yoga class at the Bergamot Spa in Encinitas, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Shoes and sandals lie outside the door to the yoga studio where 12-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe teaches her yoga class at the Bergamot Spa in Encinitas, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Shoes and sandals lie outside the door to the yoga studio where 12-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe teaches her yoga class at the Bergamot Spa in Encinitas, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe spends a day in a farmer's field as part of her school curriculum in Encinitas, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe spends a day in a farmer's field as part of her school curriculum in Encinitas, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe takes music lessons on the ukulele with her friend Miely in Encinitas, California March 19, 2014. EUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe takes music lessons on the ukulele with her friend Miely in Encinitas, California March 19, 2014. EUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old instructor Jaysea DeVoe does schoolwork at her home in Leucadia, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old instructor Jaysea DeVoe does schoolwork at her home in Leucadia, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe poses for a picture with her twin brother Fisher (R) and older brother Ryder following her yoga class in Leucadia, California, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe poses for a picture with her twin brother Fisher (R) and older brother Ryder following her yoga class in Leucadia, California, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe enjoys a hot chocolate with her friend Miely at a coffee shop in Encinitas, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe enjoys a hot chocolate with her friend Miely at a coffee shop in Encinitas, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe heads off on a bicycle ride with her friend Miely in Encinitas, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe heads off on a bicycle ride with her friend Miely in Encinitas, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe takes her paddle board out on the ocean as the sun sets in Encinitas, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe takes her paddle board out on the ocean as the sun sets in Encinitas, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe does the mermaid pose with her friend Miely as they float on their paddle boards after the sun sets in Encinitas, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe does the mermaid pose with her friend Miely as they float on their paddle boards after the sun sets in Encinitas, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe carries her paddle board up the beach after the sun sets in Encinitas, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe carries her paddle board up the beach after the sun sets in Encinitas, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
Bodybuilding in Israel
Backstage and on stage with amateur bodybuilders.
Inside the USS Coronado
A look inside one of the newest ships of the US Navy, the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado.
How to build a satellite
Inside the Reshetnev satellite factory in Siberia.
Vote for Vader
The Dark Lord is running for president of Ukraine.
MORE IN PICTURES
Yemen�s latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka. Our photos
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
India this week
A look at our best photos from India this week.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.