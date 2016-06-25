Scotland at the crossroads
Scottish country dancer Mairie McGillivray, 16, dances on the beach at Bridgend as she poses for a photograph on the Hebridean island of Islay, March 11, 2014. A second Scottish independence referendum is "highly likely", First Minister Nicola...more
A design commemorating Scottish hero Robert the Bruce is seen on the gates of a meeting point for the Flodden Border Relay in Kelso, southern Scotland September 5, 2013. Scotland, a nation of five million people, voted decisively to stay in the EU by...more
An ewe and its lambs rest on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. "As things stand, Scotland faces the prospect of being taken out of the EU against her will. I...more
A man wearing a kilt checks his phone as he listens to music in the center of Edinburgh, Scotland September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Edinburgh Castle rock is illuminated with a sign to "Vote Remain" in a show of support for the campaign to remain in Europe ahead of the EU Referendum in Scotland, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Workers begin counting ballots after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon poses for a photograph with the newly elected Scottish National Party MPs in South Queensferry, Edinburgh, Scotland, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Laundry hangs on a clothes line on the mainland of the Shetland Islands April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Five-year-old Roan plays with the family cat as his father Ronnie Eunson (unseen) prepares breakfast in their croft near the village of Scalloway on the Shetland Islands April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A rambler walks away from Peel Crag along Hadrian's Wall near Hexham in Northumberland August 23, 2013. Hadrian's Wall is a structure built in Roman times, marking the boundary of the Roman province of Britannia and separating it from territory to...more
Students gather after school as they ride their bicycles in the main shopping district in Kilmarnock, Scotland April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Workers walk near some of the copper stills in the Roseisle distillery in Moray, northern Scotland, March 1, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Locals and tourists gather in The Whales Head community pub on the Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Gordon Merrett, 86, from Hemel Hempstead, gestures to his six-month-old great grand-daughter Islay, as her mother Eildih Ardagh holds her on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Jacobite Highlander re-enactors sit in a bus stop as a woman cycles past in Prestonpans, East Lothian in Scotland September 21, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir
Ryan Randall plays the bagpipes outside a polling station in Edinburgh, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Ship's mascot Hector looks for divers returning from the wreck of a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland, May 7, 2014. During both World Wars, Scapa Flow was an important British naval base, and the site of significant...more
Youths sit outside a fish and chip shop in the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Richard Teall feeds the beacon on top of Ben y Brackie that was lit for the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Pitlochry, Scotland June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Kenmore is reflected in Loch Tay Scotland, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
