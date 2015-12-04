Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Dec 4, 2015 | 8:00pm IST

Scott Weiland: 1967-2015

Scott Weiland poses during the 10th annual "Classic Rock Roll of Honour" awards in Los Angeles, California November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Scott Weiland poses during the 10th annual "Classic Rock Roll of Honour" awards in Los Angeles, California November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Scott Weiland poses during the 10th annual "Classic Rock Roll of Honour" awards in Los Angeles, California November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
1 / 20
Rock star Scott Weiland of the band Velvet Revolver performs at the Live 8 concert in Hyde Park in London, July 2, 2005. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Rock star Scott Weiland of the band Velvet Revolver performs at the Live 8 concert in Hyde Park in London, July 2, 2005. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2009
Rock star Scott Weiland of the band Velvet Revolver performs at the Live 8 concert in Hyde Park in London, July 2, 2005. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
Close
2 / 20
Scott Weiland with his wife Jamie Wachtel pose during the 10th annual "Classic Rock Roll of Honour" awards in Los Angeles, California November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Scott Weiland with his wife Jamie Wachtel pose during the 10th annual "Classic Rock Roll of Honour" awards in Los Angeles, California November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Scott Weiland with his wife Jamie Wachtel pose during the 10th annual "Classic Rock Roll of Honour" awards in Los Angeles, California November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
3 / 20
Velvet Revolver guitarist Slash and singer Scott Weiland perform at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada December 31, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller

Velvet Revolver guitarist Slash and singer Scott Weiland perform at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada December 31, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Velvet Revolver guitarist Slash and singer Scott Weiland perform at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada December 31, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller
Close
4 / 20
Scott Weiland and Robert DeLeo of the Stone Temple Pilots perform at the Pepsi Music Festival in Buenos Aires, October 15, 2008. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Scott Weiland and Robert DeLeo of the Stone Temple Pilots perform at the Pepsi Music Festival in Buenos Aires, October 15, 2008. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, October 16, 2008
Scott Weiland and Robert DeLeo of the Stone Temple Pilots perform at the Pepsi Music Festival in Buenos Aires, October 15, 2008. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
5 / 20
Scott Weiland of the band Stone Temple Pilots performs at Virgin Mobile Festival in Baltimore August 10, 2008. REUTERS/Bill Auth

Scott Weiland of the band Stone Temple Pilots performs at Virgin Mobile Festival in Baltimore August 10, 2008. REUTERS/Bill Auth

Reuters / Monday, August 11, 2008
Scott Weiland of the band Stone Temple Pilots performs at Virgin Mobile Festival in Baltimore August 10, 2008. REUTERS/Bill Auth
Close
6 / 20
Lead singer Scott Weiland performs with Stone Temple Pilots in West Hollywood, California April 7, 2008. EUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lead singer Scott Weiland performs with Stone Temple Pilots in West Hollywood, California April 7, 2008. EUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, April 08, 2008
Lead singer Scott Weiland performs with Stone Temple Pilots in West Hollywood, California April 7, 2008. EUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 20
Lead singer Scott Weiland performs with Stone Temple Pilots in West Hollywood, California April 7, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lead singer Scott Weiland performs with Stone Temple Pilots in West Hollywood, California April 7, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, April 08, 2008
Lead singer Scott Weiland performs with Stone Temple Pilots in West Hollywood, California April 7, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 20
Lead singer Scott Weiland performs with Stone Temple Pilots in West Hollywood, California April 7, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lead singer Scott Weiland performs with Stone Temple Pilots in West Hollywood, California April 7, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, April 08, 2008
Lead singer Scott Weiland performs with Stone Temple Pilots in West Hollywood, California April 7, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 20
Lead singer Scott Weiland and guitarist Dean DeLeo of the Stone Temple Pilots perform in West Hollywood, California April 7, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lead singer Scott Weiland and guitarist Dean DeLeo of the Stone Temple Pilots perform in West Hollywood, California April 7, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, April 08, 2008
Lead singer Scott Weiland and guitarist Dean DeLeo of the Stone Temple Pilots perform in West Hollywood, California April 7, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 20
Scott Weiland poses with singer Anthony Kiedis and an unidentified friend at the Louis Verdad fashion show for the fall 2006 collection at Smashbox Studios in Culver City, California March 19, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Scott Weiland poses with singer Anthony Kiedis and an unidentified friend at the Louis Verdad fashion show for the fall 2006 collection at Smashbox Studios in Culver City, California March 19, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2006
Scott Weiland poses with singer Anthony Kiedis and an unidentified friend at the Louis Verdad fashion show for the fall 2006 collection at Smashbox Studios in Culver City, California March 19, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 20
Musicians Scott Weiland and Slash smile backstage during the 2007 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 18, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Musicians Scott Weiland and Slash smile backstage during the 2007 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 18, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2007
Musicians Scott Weiland and Slash smile backstage during the 2007 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 18, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 20
Velvet Revolver singer Scott Weiland runs his hand through his hair at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas December 31, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller

Velvet Revolver singer Scott Weiland runs his hand through his hair at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas December 31, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2009
Velvet Revolver singer Scott Weiland runs his hand through his hair at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas December 31, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller
Close
13 / 20
Velvet Revolver singer Scott Weiland and his wife, Mary, celebrate the New Year on stage just after midnight January 1, 2005, at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Ethan Miller

Velvet Revolver singer Scott Weiland and his wife, Mary, celebrate the New Year on stage just after midnight January 1, 2005, at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Ethan Miller

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Velvet Revolver singer Scott Weiland and his wife, Mary, celebrate the New Year on stage just after midnight January 1, 2005, at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Ethan Miller
Close
14 / 20
Velvet Revolver lead singer Scott Weiland and his wife Mary arrive for taping of VH1 Big in '04 Wednesday night, December 1, 2004, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen

Velvet Revolver lead singer Scott Weiland and his wife Mary arrive for taping of VH1 Big in '04 Wednesday night, December 1, 2004, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Velvet Revolver lead singer Scott Weiland and his wife Mary arrive for taping of VH1 Big in '04 Wednesday night, December 1, 2004, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen
Close
15 / 20
Velvet Revolver singer Scott Weiland and guitarist Slash perform inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada December 31, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller

Velvet Revolver singer Scott Weiland and guitarist Slash perform inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada December 31, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Velvet Revolver singer Scott Weiland and guitarist Slash perform inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada December 31, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller
Close
16 / 20
Members of the rock band Velvet Revolver (L-R) bassist Duff McKagan, singer Scott Weiland and drummer Matt Sorum, pose backstage at the World Music Awards at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada September 15, 2004. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Members of the rock band Velvet Revolver (L-R) bassist Duff McKagan, singer Scott Weiland and drummer Matt Sorum, pose backstage at the World Music Awards at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada September 15, 2004. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Members of the rock band Velvet Revolver (L-R) bassist Duff McKagan, singer Scott Weiland and drummer Matt Sorum, pose backstage at the World Music Awards at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada September 15, 2004. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
17 / 20
(L-R)Velvet Revolver bassist Duff McKagan, guitarist Dave Kushner, singer Scott Weiland and guitarist Slash, with drummer Matt Sorum behind, perform inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas January 1, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller

(L-R)Velvet Revolver bassist Duff McKagan, guitarist Dave Kushner, singer Scott Weiland and guitarist Slash, with drummer Matt Sorum behind, perform inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas January 1, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
(L-R)Velvet Revolver bassist Duff McKagan, guitarist Dave Kushner, singer Scott Weiland and guitarist Slash, with drummer Matt Sorum behind, perform inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas January 1, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller
Close
18 / 20
Musician Scott Weiland of "The Stone Temple Pilots" and wife, model Mary Forsberg, arrive as guests for the premiere "Sweet November" on February 12, 2001 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Musician Scott Weiland of "The Stone Temple Pilots" and wife, model Mary Forsberg, arrive as guests for the premiere "Sweet November" on February 12, 2001 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2009
Musician Scott Weiland of "The Stone Temple Pilots" and wife, model Mary Forsberg, arrive as guests for the premiere "Sweet November" on February 12, 2001 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
19 / 20
Actor Sylvester Stallone and musician Scott Weiland of the Stone Temple Pilots appear as presenters at the first My VH1 MusicAwards November 30, 2000 in Los Angeles. REUTERS

Actor Sylvester Stallone and musician Scott Weiland of the Stone Temple Pilots appear as presenters at the first My VH1 MusicAwards November 30, 2000 in Los Angeles. REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Actor Sylvester Stallone and musician Scott Weiland of the Stone Temple Pilots appear as presenters at the first My VH1 MusicAwards November 30, 2000 in Los Angeles. REUTERS
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
All-Star Grammy concert

All-Star Grammy concert

Next Slideshows

All-Star Grammy concert

All-Star Grammy concert

The star-studded tribute was held to mark the would-be 100th birthday of legendary performer Frank Sinatra on December 12.

03 Dec 2015
Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Our top entertainment pictures of the year.

03 Dec 2015
Celebrities who adopt

Celebrities who adopt

Famous families with adopted children.

03 Dec 2015
The Star Wars universe

The Star Wars universe

Star Wars toys and memorabilia from over the years.

02 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast