Scott Weiland: 1967-2015
Scott Weiland poses during the 10th annual "Classic Rock Roll of Honour" awards in Los Angeles, California November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Rock star Scott Weiland of the band Velvet Revolver performs at the Live 8 concert in Hyde Park in London, July 2, 2005. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
Scott Weiland with his wife Jamie Wachtel pose during the 10th annual "Classic Rock Roll of Honour" awards in Los Angeles, California November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Velvet Revolver guitarist Slash and singer Scott Weiland perform at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada December 31, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller
Scott Weiland and Robert DeLeo of the Stone Temple Pilots perform at the Pepsi Music Festival in Buenos Aires, October 15, 2008. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Scott Weiland of the band Stone Temple Pilots performs at Virgin Mobile Festival in Baltimore August 10, 2008. REUTERS/Bill Auth
Lead singer Scott Weiland performs with Stone Temple Pilots in West Hollywood, California April 7, 2008. EUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lead singer Scott Weiland performs with Stone Temple Pilots in West Hollywood, California April 7, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lead singer Scott Weiland performs with Stone Temple Pilots in West Hollywood, California April 7, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lead singer Scott Weiland and guitarist Dean DeLeo of the Stone Temple Pilots perform in West Hollywood, California April 7, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Scott Weiland poses with singer Anthony Kiedis and an unidentified friend at the Louis Verdad fashion show for the fall 2006 collection at Smashbox Studios in Culver City, California March 19, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musicians Scott Weiland and Slash smile backstage during the 2007 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 18, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Velvet Revolver singer Scott Weiland runs his hand through his hair at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas December 31, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller
Velvet Revolver singer Scott Weiland and his wife, Mary, celebrate the New Year on stage just after midnight January 1, 2005, at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Ethan Miller
Velvet Revolver lead singer Scott Weiland and his wife Mary arrive for taping of VH1 Big in '04 Wednesday night, December 1, 2004, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen
Velvet Revolver singer Scott Weiland and guitarist Slash perform inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada December 31, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller
Members of the rock band Velvet Revolver (L-R) bassist Duff McKagan, singer Scott Weiland and drummer Matt Sorum, pose backstage at the World Music Awards at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada September 15, 2004. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
(L-R)Velvet Revolver bassist Duff McKagan, guitarist Dave Kushner, singer Scott Weiland and guitarist Slash, with drummer Matt Sorum behind, perform inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas January 1, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller
Musician Scott Weiland of "The Stone Temple Pilots" and wife, model Mary Forsberg, arrive as guests for the premiere "Sweet November" on February 12, 2001 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Sylvester Stallone and musician Scott Weiland of the Stone Temple Pilots appear as presenters at the first My VH1 MusicAwards November 30, 2000 in Los Angeles. REUTERS
