Pictures | Sat Oct 24, 2015 | 12:15am IST

Sculptures by the sea

A volunteer wipes sea spray off the painted bronze sculpture entitled 'Harbour' by Chinese artist Chen Wenling during the 19th annual Sculptures by the Sea exhibition in Sydney, October 23, 2015. Sydney's coastal walk between Bondi and Tamarama has been transformed into a temporary sculpture park featuring over 100 sculptures from Australian and international artists, billed as the largest free sculpture exhibition in the world. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
A father holds his son upside down to match a bronze sculpture by Thai artist Naidee Changmoh entitled 'Fun' during the 19th annual Sculptures by the Sea exhibition in Sydney, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
A surfer runs down the beach past hundreds of Barbie dolls comprising the sculpture 'Wave 2' by West Australian artist Annette Thas on Tamarama Beach during the 19th annual Sculptures by the Sea exhibition in Sydney, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
An embracing couple is reflected in multiple mirrors in the artwork entitled 'Half Gate' by Australian artists Matthew Asimakis, Clarence Lee and Caitlin Roseby during the 19th annual Sculptures by the Sea exhibition in Sydney, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
A girl takes a close look at the fiberglass and iron sculpture entitled 'Quotidianity' by Italian artist Fabio Pietrantonio during the 19th annual Sculptures by the Sea exhibition in Sydney, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Children play around giant spray bottles by Australian artists from the RCM Collective on Tamarama Beach during the 19th annual Sculptures by the Sea exhibition in Sydney, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Surfers ride the waves off Sydney's Bondi Beach behind the stainless steel and bronze sculpture by Australian artist Ben Fasham entitled ' BJF13' during the 19th annual Sculptures by the Sea exhibition in Sydney, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
A woman takes her dog for a walk alongside British artist Laurence Edward's bronze sculpture entitled 'Crouching Man' during the 19th annual Sculptures by the Sea exhibition in Sydney, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
A visitor to Sydney's 19th annual Sculptures by the Sea exhibition sits on a granite sculpture entitled 'The first experience of a poet #3', October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
The rising sun is pictured through the cast concrete sculpture "Open" by American artist Peter Lundberg during the 19th annual Sculptures by the Sea exhibition in Sydney, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
