Sean Penn's famous friends
Actor Sean Penn (L) shakes hands with Mexican drug lord Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman in Mexico, in this undated Rolling Stone handout photo obtained by Reuters on January 10, 2016. The photo was taken for authentication purposes. REUTERS/Rolling...more
Then Venezuela President Hugo Chavez drives his vehicle as U.S actor Sean Penn sits in the back in the western state of Tachira August 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Actor Sean Penn receives a poncho from Bolivian President Evo Morales during a meeting at the government palace in La Paz February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito
Sean Penn and former Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev speak with students at the Frederick Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center in Chicago, Illinois April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
French President Francois Hollande talks with actor Sean Penn, Ambassador-at-Large, Republic of Haiti and Founder of the J/P Haitian Relief Organization, after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
American civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. (L) talks with actor Sean Penn during the funeral for Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez at the Military Academy in Caracas March 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. ...more
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is greeted by actor and director of J/P Haitian Relief Organisation Sean Penn and actress Maria Bello (C), member of J/P HRO, during a visit at the Petion Ville Club golf course IDP camp in Port-au-Prince March 14,...more
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and actor Sean Penn listen to explanations by cooperative members of a local for-profit farming cooperative supporting agricultural development, during a tour to the Lime nursery, on the outskirts of Mirebalais,...more
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro takes a picture with actor Sean Penn and Haiti's Prime Minister Laurent Lamothe (C) as they visit him at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/ Handout via Reuters
Then Venezuela President Hugo Chavez (L) talks with U.S. actor and director Sean Penn in Cumana, 400 km (249 miles) east of Caracas October 19, 2008. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
