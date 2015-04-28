Edition:
Pictures | Tue Apr 28, 2015 | 8:05pm IST

Search and rescue in Nepal

An injured girl is carried by a Nepal Army personnel to a helicopter following Saturday's earthquake in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A rescue dog belonging to the group of ISAR Germany (International Search And Rescue) searches the rubble in Kathmandu April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A boy riding a bicycle looks at a collapsed house in Kathmandu, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Volunteers build a chain to remove rubble with their bare hands from a house that was completely destroyed in Kathmandu, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A monk walks past the collapsed monastery and shrines at Swoyambhunath Stupa, a UNESCO world heritage site, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A rescuer of the German search and rescue group ISAR Germany searches for survivors in Kathmandu, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A monk carrying chairs walks out from the damaged monastery at Swoyambhunath Stupa, a UNESCO world heritage site, in Kathmandu, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A car is seen covered under debris at a village in Sindhupalchowk, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Doctors attend to a girl who sustained injuries at a hospital in Kathmandu, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Cracks are seen on one of the shrines at Swoyambhunath Stupa, a UNESCO world heritage site, in Kathmandu, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A man walks along the collapsed houses in Bhaktapur, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Indian Army soldiers place an injured woman on a stretcher after she was evacuated from Trishuli Bazar to the airport in Kathmandu, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Victims rest inside an Indian Air Force helicopter as they are evacuated from Trishuli Bazar to the airport in Kathmandu, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A resident clears the rubble from her collapsed house at a village in Sindhupalchowk, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Temporary makeshift shelters are pictured in front of houses in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
An injured boy cries in pain as he is carried by Nepal Army personnel to a helicopter in Sindhupalchowk, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Collapsed houses are seen in a village in Sindhupalchowk, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A GAE Search and Rescue team member from Turkey drinks water as they work to rescue live victims trapped inside a collapsed hotel in Kathmandu, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A rescue dog searches for victims trapped inside a collapsed temple during the rescue operation operated by the German rescue team in Kathmandu, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A resident tries to clear debris of his house at a village in Sindhupalchowk, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
