Search and rescue in Nepal
An injured girl is carried by a Nepal Army personnel to a helicopter following Saturday's earthquake in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A rescue dog belonging to the group of ISAR Germany (International Search And Rescue) searches the rubble in Kathmandu April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A boy riding a bicycle looks at a collapsed house in Kathmandu, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Volunteers build a chain to remove rubble with their bare hands from a house that was completely destroyed in Kathmandu, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A monk walks past the collapsed monastery and shrines at Swoyambhunath Stupa, a UNESCO world heritage site, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A rescuer of the German search and rescue group ISAR Germany searches for survivors in Kathmandu, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A monk carrying chairs walks out from the damaged monastery at Swoyambhunath Stupa, a UNESCO world heritage site, in Kathmandu, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A car is seen covered under debris at a village in Sindhupalchowk, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Doctors attend to a girl who sustained injuries at a hospital in Kathmandu, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cracks are seen on one of the shrines at Swoyambhunath Stupa, a UNESCO world heritage site, in Kathmandu, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man walks along the collapsed houses in Bhaktapur, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Indian Army soldiers place an injured woman on a stretcher after she was evacuated from Trishuli Bazar to the airport in Kathmandu, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Victims rest inside an Indian Air Force helicopter as they are evacuated from Trishuli Bazar to the airport in Kathmandu, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A resident clears the rubble from her collapsed house at a village in Sindhupalchowk, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Temporary makeshift shelters are pictured in front of houses in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An injured boy cries in pain as he is carried by Nepal Army personnel to a helicopter in Sindhupalchowk, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Collapsed houses are seen in a village in Sindhupalchowk, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A GAE Search and Rescue team member from Turkey drinks water as they work to rescue live victims trapped inside a collapsed hotel in Kathmandu, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A rescue dog searches for victims trapped inside a collapsed temple during the rescue operation operated by the German rescue team in Kathmandu, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A resident tries to clear debris of his house at a village in Sindhupalchowk, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
Funeral for Freddie Gray
Mourners line up for the funeral of the 25-year-old Baltimore man who died in police custody.
Chile's cities of ash
The Calbuco volcano has spewed 210 million tonnes of ash coating nearby towns and prompting the evacuation of more than 6,500 locals.
Militants capture Syrian army base
A coalition of Islamist rebels seize Qarmeed camp in northwestern Syria.
Unrest in Burundi
Police and protesters clash as the president decides to run for a third term, a move critics say violates the constitution.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.