Search for a new life
An Indonesia policeman distributes used clothes to migrants believed to be Rohingya inside a shelter in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Migrants believed to be Rohingya rest inside a shelter after being rescued from boats at Lhoksukon in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Rohingya refugees sit on a plastic sheet at Matang Raya village, Baktya district in Aceh Utara, Aceh province, Indonesia, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mirza Imanda
Migrants believed to be Rohingya sleep inside a shelter in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A migrants believed to be Rohingya rests on a stretcher at a shelter after being rescued from boats, in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
An Indonesia policeman distributes used clothes to migrants believed to be Rohingya inside a shelter in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. Nearly 600 migrants thought to be Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshis were rescued from at least...more
Migrants believed to be Rohingya are seen inside a shelter after being rescued from boats, in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Migrants believed to be Rohingya eat inside a shelter after being rescued from boats, in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Migrants believed to be Rohingya rest inside a shelter after being rescued from boats, in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
An Indonesian immigration officer registers migrants believed to be Rohingya inside a shelter in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Migrants believed to be Rohingya eat breakfast inside a shelter in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Indonesian Rescue Team members distribute food to migrants believed to be Rohingya inside a shelter after they were rescued from boats, in Lhoksukon in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
An Indonesian doctor (L) checks the health condition of a migrant believed to be Rohingya, after the latter was rescued from a boat, in Lhoksukon in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Migrants believed to be Rohingya rest inside a shelter after being rescued from boats, in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Migrants believed to be Rohingya look out from the window of a shelter after being rescued from boats, in Lhoksukon, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Migrants believed to be Rohingya rest inside a shelter after being rescued by fishermen at Lhoksukon in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Migrants believed to be Rohingya rest inside a shelter after being rescued by fishermen at Lhoksukon in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A Rohinya refugee carries a fellow refugee into an ambulance to transport him to hospital for treatment at Matang Raya village, Baktya district in Aceh Utara, Aceh province, Indonesia, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mirza Imanda
Thai Muslim villagers and rescue workers place coffins, which contain the remains of Rohingya migrants, into a grave for burial after a funeral ceremony at a graveyard in Thailand's southern Songkhla province May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
Suspected Rohingya migrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh queue to receive toothbrushes at Rattaphum district hall in Thailand's southern Songkhla province May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
An official pours water for suspected Rohingya migrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh at Rattaphum district hall in Thailand's southern Songkhla province May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
Suspected Rohingya migrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh line up at Rattaphum district hall in Thailand's southern Songkhla province May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
Suspected Rohingya migrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh rest at Rattaphum district hall in Thailand's southern Songkhla province May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
Thai Muslim villagers and rescue workers prepare coffins, which contain the remains of Rohingya migrants, for burial after a funeral at a graveyard in Thailand's southern Songkhla province May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
Next Slideshows
Russia's victory
Russia celebrates the 70th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.
Ivory Coast's gold war
Ivory Coast's unlicensed gold mines generate tens of millions of dollars a year, while supporting illegal taxation, smuggling and racketeering.
Sturgeon's Scotland
The Scottish National Party's landslide victory reopened the question of the future of the UK.
India This Week
Best of our pictures from this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.