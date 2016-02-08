Edition:
Search for survivors in Taiwan

Rescuers carry a survivor out from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Rescue workers remove people from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
A view is seen inside a damaged building after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed during an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
A relative of a missing victim rushes to take a look at survivors saved by rescue workers, after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
A site where buildings collapsed is seen in this aerial picture taken after a powerful earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Xinhua

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
A 14-year-old girl is pulled out of the wreckage of the 17-storey building which collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, in southern Taiwan, in this still image taken from CCTV video footage shot February 7, 2016. The girl, named as Zhou Li, was taken to hospital. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A rescue worker stands on a 17-storey apartment building that collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
A worker places a photo of a victim at a mass funeral for earthquake victims at Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A 17-storey apartment building which collapsed after an earthquake is seen during sunset in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Rescue personnel search the debris of a 17-storey apartment building that collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
A relative cries after his family member was confirmed dead at a 17-storey apartment building that collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Rescuers carry a 20-year-old male survivor, identified by Taiwan media as Huang Kuang-wei, out from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Rescue workers transport a body from the site where a 17-story apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Debris is lifted at a 17-storey apartment building which collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
A woman cries while waiting for her relatives who are inside a 17-storey apartment building which collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17 story apartment building collapsed from an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Rescuers stand on a ledge of a collapsed building as one of them carries a 10-day-old baby after an earthquake hit the southern city of Tainan, Taiwan in this still image taken from video February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Formosa TV via Reuters TV

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Rescue personnel help a child rescued at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed during an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed during an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
