Pictures | Tue Nov 17, 2015 | 10:30pm IST

Search for suspects in Paris attacks

French police secure the area outside a housing complex as police conduct a door-to-door search operation in the Neudorf neighborhood in Strasbourg, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

French police secure the area outside a housing complex as police conduct a door-to-door search operation in the Neudorf neighborhood in Strasbourg, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
French police secure the area outside a housing complex as police conduct a door-to-door search operation in the Neudorf neighborhood in Strasbourg, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
French police conduct a door-to-door search operation in the Neudorf neighborhood in Strasbourg, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

French police conduct a door-to-door search operation in the Neudorf neighborhood in Strasbourg, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
French police conduct a door-to-door search operation in the Neudorf neighborhood in Strasbourg, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A general view shows the Appart'City hotel in Alfortville, near Paris, France, November 17, 2015 where two rooms were rented by Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam, actively wanted in France and Belgium, according to sources close to the investigation. The banner reads "We are Paris". REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A general view shows the Appart'City hotel in Alfortville, near Paris, France, November 17, 2015 where two rooms were rented by Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam, actively wanted in France and Belgium, according to sources close to the investigation. The banner reads "We are Paris". REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A general view shows the Appart'City hotel in Alfortville, near Paris, France, November 17, 2015 where two rooms were rented by Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam, actively wanted in France and Belgium, according to sources close to the investigation. The banner reads "We are Paris". REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Belgian special forces police climb high on an apartment block during a raid, in search of suspects linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian special forces police climb high on an apartment block during a raid, in search of suspects linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Belgian special forces police climb high on an apartment block during a raid, in search of suspects linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian police stage a raid, in search of suspects linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian police stage a raid, in search of suspects linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Belgian police stage a raid, in search of suspects linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian special forces police climb high on an apartment block during a raid, in search of suspects linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian special forces police climb high on an apartment block during a raid, in search of suspects linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Belgian special forces police climb high on an apartment block during a raid, in search of suspects linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian police stage a raid, in search of suspects linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian police stage a raid, in search of suspects linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Belgian police stage a raid, in search of suspects linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Police officers check a suspected car during an alert in Brussels, Belgium, November 16, 2015, following the deadly attacks in Paris. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Police officers check a suspected car during an alert in Brussels, Belgium, November 16, 2015, following the deadly attacks in Paris. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Police officers check a suspected car during an alert in Brussels, Belgium, November 16, 2015, following the deadly attacks in Paris. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
A bomb disposal squad prepares to be deployed during an alert in Brussels, Belgium, November 16, 2015, following the deadly attacks in Paris. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

A bomb disposal squad prepares to be deployed during an alert in Brussels, Belgium, November 16, 2015, following the deadly attacks in Paris. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A bomb disposal squad prepares to be deployed during an alert in Brussels, Belgium, November 16, 2015, following the deadly attacks in Paris. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Belgian police use an extended camera to look into an apartment as they stage a raid, in search of suspects linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian police use an extended camera to look into an apartment as they stage a raid, in search of suspects linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Belgian police use an extended camera to look into an apartment as they stage a raid, in search of suspects linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian police stage a raid, in search of suspects linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian police stage a raid, in search of suspects linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Belgian police stage a raid, in search of suspects linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian police arrive in an armored car during a raid, in search of suspects linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian police arrive in an armored car during a raid, in search of suspects linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Belgian police arrive in an armored car during a raid, in search of suspects linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Belgian special forces policeman gestures from high on an apartment block during a raid, in search of suspects linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A Belgian special forces policeman gestures from high on an apartment block during a raid, in search of suspects linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A Belgian special forces policeman gestures from high on an apartment block during a raid, in search of suspects linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian police stage a raid, in search of suspects linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian police stage a raid, in search of suspects linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Belgian police stage a raid, in search of suspects linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A bomb disposal robot is deployed during an alert in Brussels, Belgium, November 16, 2015, following the deadly attacks in Paris. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

A bomb disposal robot is deployed during an alert in Brussels, Belgium, November 16, 2015, following the deadly attacks in Paris. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A bomb disposal robot is deployed during an alert in Brussels, Belgium, November 16, 2015, following the deadly attacks in Paris. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
