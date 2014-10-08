Search for volcano victims

Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 1, 2014. The death toll from a Japanese volcano eruption rose to 47 on Wednesday, the worst in 88 years, after more victims were discovered on the ash-covered mountain. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters (JAPAN - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT MILITARY) ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

