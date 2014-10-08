Search for volcano victims
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint...more
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint...more
A Japan Self-Defense Force soldier gets his foot stuck in volcanic ash during their rescue operations on Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by...more
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint...more
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations on Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of...more
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations on Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures in central Japan, in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the...more
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint...more
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint...more
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint...more
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint...more
A mountain lodge, covered with volcanic ash is pictured near the peak of Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence...more
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the...more
Rescuers walk after landing by Japan Self-Defense Force helicopter for rescue operations near the peak of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence...more
A Japan Self-Defense Force soldier shows volcanic ash stuck to the soles of his boot in a helicopter near the Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence...more
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers climb up Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, for rescue operations, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 1, 2014....more
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and...more
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers climb up Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, for rescue operations, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October...more
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers carry a hiker near the peak of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 1,...more
Next Slideshows
Siege of Kobani
The Islamic State advances into the Syrian town, as Turkish troops assemble on the border.
Ebola in Texas
Up to 100 people may have had direct or indirect contact with the first person to be diagnosed with the Ebola virus in the United States.
Gay marriage in America
The Supreme Court declines to hear appeals to several gay marriage cases, thus allowing same-sex couples to get married in additional states.
Fighting for Assad
On the front with Syrian forces loyal to the regime.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka. Our photos
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
India this week
A look at our best photos from India this week.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.