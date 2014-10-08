Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 8, 2014 | 6:00am IST

Search for volcano victims

Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint...more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters
Close
1 / 18
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint...more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters
Close
2 / 18
A Japan Self-Defense Force soldier gets his foot stuck in volcanic ash during their rescue operations on Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

A Japan Self-Defense Force soldier gets his foot stuck in volcanic ash during their rescue operations on Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by...more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A Japan Self-Defense Force soldier gets his foot stuck in volcanic ash during their rescue operations on Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters
Close
3 / 18
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint...more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters
Close
4 / 18
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations on Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations on Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of...more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations on Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters
Close
5 / 18
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations on Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures in central Japan, in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations on Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures in central Japan, in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the...more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations on Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures in central Japan, in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters
Close
6 / 18
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint...more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters
Close
7 / 18
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint...more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters
Close
8 / 18
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint...more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters
Close
9 / 18
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint...more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan in this October 7, 2014 handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters
Close
10 / 18
A mountain lodge, covered with volcanic ash is pictured near the peak of Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

A mountain lodge, covered with volcanic ash is pictured near the peak of Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence...more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A mountain lodge, covered with volcanic ash is pictured near the peak of Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters
Close
11 / 18
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the...more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters
Close
12 / 18
Rescuers walk after landing by Japan Self-Defense Force helicopter for rescue operations near the peak of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Rescuers walk after landing by Japan Self-Defense Force helicopter for rescue operations near the peak of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence...more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Rescuers walk after landing by Japan Self-Defense Force helicopter for rescue operations near the peak of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters
Close
13 / 18
A Japan Self-Defense Force soldier shows volcanic ash stuck to the soles of his boot in a helicopter near the Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

A Japan Self-Defense Force soldier shows volcanic ash stuck to the soles of his boot in a helicopter near the Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence...more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A Japan Self-Defense Force soldier shows volcanic ash stuck to the soles of his boot in a helicopter near the Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters
Close
14 / 18
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers climb up Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, for rescue operations, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers climb up Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, for rescue operations, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 1, 2014....more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers climb up Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, for rescue operations, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters
Close
15 / 18
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 1, 2014. The death toll from a Japanese volcano eruption rose to 47 on Wednesday, the worst in 88 years, after more victims were discovered on the ash-covered mountain. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters (JAPAN - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT MILITARY) ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and...more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers conduct rescue operations near the peak of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 1, 2014. The death toll from a Japanese volcano eruption rose to 47 on Wednesday, the worst in 88 years, after more victims were discovered on the ash-covered mountain. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters (JAPAN - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT MILITARY) ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Close
16 / 18
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers climb up Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, for rescue operations, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 1, 2014. The death toll from a Japanese volcano eruption rose to 47 on Wednesday, the worst in 88 years, after more victims were discovered on the ash-covered mountain. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters (JAPAN - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT MILITARY) ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers climb up Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, for rescue operations, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October...more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers climb up Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, for rescue operations, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 1, 2014. The death toll from a Japanese volcano eruption rose to 47 on Wednesday, the worst in 88 years, after more victims were discovered on the ash-covered mountain. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters (JAPAN - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT MILITARY) ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Close
17 / 18
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers carry a hiker near the peak of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 1, 2014. The death toll from a Japanese volcano eruption rose to 47 on Wednesday, the worst in 88 years, after more victims were discovered on the ash-covered mountain. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters (JAPAN - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT MILITARY) ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers carry a hiker near the peak of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 1,...more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers carry a hiker near the peak of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 1, 2014. The death toll from a Japanese volcano eruption rose to 47 on Wednesday, the worst in 88 years, after more victims were discovered on the ash-covered mountain. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters (JAPAN - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT MILITARY) ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Siege of Kobani

Siege of Kobani

Next Slideshows

Siege of Kobani

Siege of Kobani

The Islamic State advances into the Syrian town, as Turkish troops assemble on the border.

07 Oct 2014
Ebola in Texas

Ebola in Texas

Up to 100 people may have had direct or indirect contact with the first person to be diagnosed with the Ebola virus in the United States.

07 Oct 2014
Gay marriage in America

Gay marriage in America

The Supreme Court declines to hear appeals to several gay marriage cases, thus allowing same-sex couples to get married in additional states.

07 Oct 2014
Fighting for Assad

Fighting for Assad

On the front with Syrian forces loyal to the regime.

07 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka

Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka. Our photos

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

India this week

India this week

A look at our best photos from India this week.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures