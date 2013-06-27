Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jun 27, 2013 | 7:10pm IST

Searching for Snowden

<p>People sit onboard an Aeroflot Airbus A330 heading to the Cuban capital Havana at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 27, 2013. A Russian passenger plane left Moscow for Havana on Thursday without any sign of Edward Snowden on board. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

People sit onboard an Aeroflot Airbus A330 heading to the Cuban capital Havana at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 27, 2013. A Russian passenger plane left Moscow for Havana on Thursday without any sign of Edward Snowden on board. REUTERS/Maxim...more

Thursday, June 27, 2013

People sit onboard an Aeroflot Airbus A330 heading to the Cuban capital Havana at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 27, 2013. A Russian passenger plane left Moscow for Havana on Thursday without any sign of Edward Snowden on board. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
1 / 15
<p>People sit onboard an Aeroflot plane heading to the Cuban capital Havana at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

People sit onboard an Aeroflot plane heading to the Cuban capital Havana at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, June 27, 2013

People sit onboard an Aeroflot plane heading to the Cuban capital Havana at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
2 / 15
<p>People wait before boarding an Aeroflot Airbus A330 plane heading to the Cuban capital Havana at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

People wait before boarding an Aeroflot Airbus A330 plane heading to the Cuban capital Havana at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Thursday, June 27, 2013

People wait before boarding an Aeroflot Airbus A330 plane heading to the Cuban capital Havana at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
3 / 15
<p>A television screens the image of Edward Snowden during a news bulletin at a cafe in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

A television screens the image of Edward Snowden during a news bulletin at a cafe in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, June 27, 2013

A television screens the image of Edward Snowden during a news bulletin at a cafe in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
4 / 15
<p>People sit in a waiting room at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

People sit in a waiting room at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, June 27, 2013

People sit in a waiting room at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
5 / 15
<p>People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, June 27, 2013

People spend time in a waiting room at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
6 / 15
<p>People sleep on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

People sleep on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Thursday, June 27, 2013

People sleep on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Close
7 / 15
<p>A journalist, who is also a transit passenger, rests in his room inside the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

A journalist, who is also a transit passenger, rests in his room inside the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Thursday, June 27, 2013

A journalist, who is also a transit passenger, rests in his room inside the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Close
8 / 15
<p>An empty passenger seat believed to be reserved by Edward Snowden is seen on a plane destined for Cuba at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

An empty passenger seat believed to be reserved by Edward Snowden is seen on a plane destined for Cuba at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, June 27, 2013

An empty passenger seat believed to be reserved by Edward Snowden is seen on a plane destined for Cuba at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
9 / 15
<p>Journalists show an iPad with the picture of Edward Snowden to passengers of a flight from Hong Kong trying to find out if Snowden was aboard the plane, in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Journalists show an iPad with the picture of Edward Snowden to passengers of a flight from Hong Kong trying to find out if Snowden was aboard the plane, in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, June 27, 2013

Journalists show an iPad with the picture of Edward Snowden to passengers of a flight from Hong Kong trying to find out if Snowden was aboard the plane, in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
10 / 15
<p>Two cars of the embassy of Ecuador in Moscow parked outside a terminal at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Two cars of the embassy of Ecuador in Moscow parked outside a terminal at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, June 27, 2013

Two cars of the embassy of Ecuador in Moscow parked outside a terminal at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
11 / 15
<p>Journalists await passengers of a flight from Hong Kong while trying to ascertain whether Edward Snowden was aboard, at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Journalists await passengers of a flight from Hong Kong while trying to ascertain whether Edward Snowden was aboard, at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, June 27, 2013

Journalists await passengers of a flight from Hong Kong while trying to ascertain whether Edward Snowden was aboard, at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
12 / 15
<p>Passengers line up to board a plane to Cuba at a terminal of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Passengers line up to board a plane to Cuba at a terminal of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, June 27, 2013

Passengers line up to board a plane to Cuba at a terminal of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
13 / 15
<p>Russian policemen outside the embassy of Ecuador in Moscow, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nikolay Asmolovskiy</p>

Russian policemen outside the embassy of Ecuador in Moscow, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nikolay Asmolovskiy

Thursday, June 27, 2013

Russian policemen outside the embassy of Ecuador in Moscow, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nikolay Asmolovskiy

Close
14 / 15
<p>A plane believed to carry Edward Snowden lands in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

A plane believed to carry Edward Snowden lands in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Thursday, June 27, 2013

A plane believed to carry Edward Snowden lands in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Spanish nurses find work in Netherlands

Spanish nurses find work in Netherlands

Next Slideshows

Spanish nurses find work in Netherlands

Spanish nurses find work in Netherlands

A group of young Spanish nurses move to the Netherlands to take up work, fleeing a dismal job market at home.

27 Jun 2013
Global face of Guy Fawkes

Global face of Guy Fawkes

During recent protests in Brazil and Turkey the mask of Guy Fawkes, a 17th-century British bomb plotter who has become a revolutionary symbol used by the Occupy...

26 Jun 2013
Calgary cleans up

Calgary cleans up

Calgary digs out following massive flooding.

26 Jun 2013
Gaza's summer camps

Gaza's summer camps

The many varieties of summer camps in the Gaza Strip.

25 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures