Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue May 14, 2013 | 7:45am IST

Searching for the best arm wrestler

<p>Arm wrestlers Mamadou Ba (L) and Cheikh Faye battle each other during a competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Arm wrestlers Mamadou Ba (L) and Cheikh Faye battle each other during a competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

Arm wrestlers Mamadou Ba (L) and Cheikh Faye battle each other during a competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
1 / 9
<p>Arm wrestlers get set to battle each other during a competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. The "Jaay Doole," which translated from Wolof means "Show Your Strength", is a competition that aims to find the best arm wrestler in Senegal by holding tournaments throughout the country. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Arm wrestlers get set to battle each other during a competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. The "Jaay Doole," which translated from Wolof means "Show Your Strength", is a competition that aims to find the best arm...more

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

Arm wrestlers get set to battle each other during a competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. The "Jaay Doole," which translated from Wolof means "Show Your Strength", is a competition that aims to find the best arm wrestler in Senegal by holding tournaments throughout the country. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
2 / 9
<p>Girls dance before the start of an arm wrestling competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Girls dance before the start of an arm wrestling competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

Girls dance before the start of an arm wrestling competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
3 / 9
<p>A child watches an arm wrestling competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A child watches an arm wrestling competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

A child watches an arm wrestling competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
4 / 9
<p>Fans cheer during an arm wrestling competition in the Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Fans cheer during an arm wrestling competition in the Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

Fans cheer during an arm wrestling competition in the Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
5 / 9
<p>Revellers watch an arm wrestling competition in the Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Revellers watch an arm wrestling competition in the Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

Revellers watch an arm wrestling competition in the Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
6 / 9
<p>Singer Doudou Ndiaye performs during an arm wrestling competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. The "Jaay Doole," which translated from Wolof means "Show Your Strength", is a competition that aims to find the best arm wrestler in Senegal by holding tournaments throughout the country. Picture taken May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney (SENEGAL - Tags: SOCIETY)</p>

Singer Doudou Ndiaye performs during an arm wrestling competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. The "Jaay Doole," which translated from Wolof means "Show Your Strength", is a competition that aims to find the best...more

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

Singer Doudou Ndiaye performs during an arm wrestling competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. The "Jaay Doole," which translated from Wolof means "Show Your Strength", is a competition that aims to find the best arm wrestler in Senegal by holding tournaments throughout the country. Picture taken May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney (SENEGAL - Tags: SOCIETY)

Close
7 / 9
<p>Arm wrestler Cheikh Faye (front) battles Alioune Diop during a competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Arm wrestler Cheikh Faye (front) battles Alioune Diop during a competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

Arm wrestler Cheikh Faye (front) battles Alioune Diop during a competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
8 / 9
<p>Arm wrestler Cheikh Faye gestures to the crowd during a competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Arm wrestler Cheikh Faye gestures to the crowd during a competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tuesday, May 14, 2013

Arm wrestler Cheikh Faye gestures to the crowd during a competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
The trials of O.J.

The trials of O.J.

Next Slideshows

The trials of O.J.

The trials of O.J.

Looking back at the many trials of O.J. Simpson.

14 May 2013
Squabble over Parisian

Squabble over Parisian "Aftersquat"

Artists at one of Paris' most-visited hubs of contemporary art are in a battle with City Hall to preserve the status quo at their 'aftersquat', where visitors...

13 May 2013
Richard Branson's feminine side

Richard Branson's feminine side

After losing a bet to a friend, Richard Branson dresses up like a stewardess with shaved legs.

13 May 2013
Ajmer Urs

Ajmer Urs

Urs is an annual festival which is held for over six days at Ajmer in Rajasthan, commemorating the death anniversary of Sufi saint Chishti.

13 May 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Venezuela's masks of protest

Venezuela's masks of protest

Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.

Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.

First lady Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump

A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures