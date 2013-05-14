Searching for the best arm wrestler
Arm wrestlers Mamadou Ba (L) and Cheikh Faye battle each other during a competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Arm wrestlers get set to battle each other during a competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. The "Jaay Doole," which translated from Wolof means "Show Your Strength", is a competition that aims to find the best arm wrestler in Senegal by holding tournaments throughout the country. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Girls dance before the start of an arm wrestling competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A child watches an arm wrestling competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Fans cheer during an arm wrestling competition in the Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Revellers watch an arm wrestling competition in the Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Singer Doudou Ndiaye performs during an arm wrestling competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. The "Jaay Doole," which translated from Wolof means "Show Your Strength", is a competition that aims to find the best arm wrestler in Senegal by holding tournaments throughout the country. Picture taken May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney (SENEGAL - Tags: SOCIETY)
Arm wrestler Cheikh Faye (front) battles Alioune Diop during a competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Arm wrestler Cheikh Faye gestures to the crowd during a competition in the crowded Medina district of Dakar, Senegal, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
