Pictures | Fri Nov 2, 2012 | 8:55am IST

Seaside Heights in ruins

<p>A resident walks through plowed beach sand three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Friday, November 02, 2012

<p>The remnants of a roller coast sits in the surf three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Friday, November 02, 2012

<p>A scrawled message to reopen is written on the door of an arcade at the FunTown Amusement Pier three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Friday, November 02, 2012

<p>Remnants of rides at FunTown Amusement Pier rest on the shoreline three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Friday, November 02, 2012

<p>Damage caused by Hurricane Sandy to the New Jersey coast taken during a search and rescue mission by the New Jersey Army National Guard on October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force</p>

Friday, November 02, 2012

<p>An aerial view of the storm damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool </p>

Friday, November 02, 2012

<p>A Seaside Heights police officer looks over damage to the FunTown Amusement Pier in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Friday, November 02, 2012

<p>Remnants of rides at FunTown Amusement Pier rest on the shoreline in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Friday, November 02, 2012

<p>A view shows a car partially submerged in sand on a residential street in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Friday, November 02, 2012

<p>An aerial view of the storm damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool </p>

Friday, November 02, 2012

<p>Debris litters the beach at Casino Pier in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Friday, November 02, 2012

<p>Residents look over destroyed homes on the shoreline in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Friday, November 02, 2012

<p>Destroyed homes in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius</p>

Friday, November 02, 2012

<p>Damage caused by Hurricane Sandy to the New Jersey coast taken during a search and rescue mission by the New Jersey Army National Guard on October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force</p>

Friday, November 02, 2012

<p>Undamaged houses are seen alongside destroyed homes and the washed-away boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius</p>

Friday, November 02, 2012

<p>A carnival ride from the FunTown Amusement Pier sits in the surf in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Friday, November 02, 2012

<p>An aerial view of the storm damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool </p>

Friday, November 02, 2012

<p>Seaside Heights police officer Sean Varady steps over debris from what's left of the Casino Pier boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius</p>

Friday, November 02, 2012

<p>Front-end loaders move beach sand from the city streets in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Friday, November 02, 2012

<p>Remnants of the board walk hang from the pilings in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Friday, November 02, 2012

<p>Damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool </p>

Friday, November 02, 2012

<p>A resident walks near the FunTown Amusement Pier in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius</p>

Friday, November 02, 2012

<p>Damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool </p>

Friday, November 02, 2012

<p>Storm water from Hurricane Sandy is pumped into the ocean on the shoreline of Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Friday, November 02, 2012

