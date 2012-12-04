Seattle's marijuana experts
Medical marijuana patient Roger Lingle sniffs a starter plant he bought at the Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 20, 2012. Washington State's Initiative 502, that was approved by voters in the November 6, 2012...more
Medical marijuana patient Roger Lingle sniffs a starter plant he bought at the Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 20, 2012. Washington State's Initiative 502, that was approved by voters in the November 6, 2012 general election, legalizes marijuana in Washington State effective December 6, 2012. Marijuana remains illegal at the Federal level. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
A marijuana starter plant is for sale at Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
A marijuana starter plant is for sale at Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Canna Pi medical dispensary chief executive and president Abigail Guthrie (2nd L) and her brother vice president for operations Chris Guthrie (2nd R) and staff medical consultants Marcus Refuerzo (L) and Angel Martos stand amongst some of their...more
Canna Pi medical dispensary chief executive and president Abigail Guthrie (2nd L) and her brother vice president for operations Chris Guthrie (2nd R) and staff medical consultants Marcus Refuerzo (L) and Angel Martos stand amongst some of their medical marijuana products at their clinic in Seattle, Washington, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Registered medical marijuana patient Roger Lingle chooses a plant to buy from Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Registered medical marijuana patient Roger Lingle chooses a plant to buy from Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Registered medical marijuana patient Roger Lingle inspects a starter plant he bought at the Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Registered medical marijuana patient Roger Lingle inspects a starter plant he bought at the Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Medical marijuana products are displayed at Canna Pi medical dispensary in Seattle, Washington, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Medical marijuana products are displayed at Canna Pi medical dispensary in Seattle, Washington, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Canna Pi medical dispensary vice president for operations Chris Guthrie inspects a medical marijuana product at his clinic in Seattle, Washington, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Canna Pi medical dispensary vice president for operations Chris Guthrie inspects a medical marijuana product at his clinic in Seattle, Washington, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
A marijuana leaf is displayed at Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
A marijuana leaf is displayed at Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Marijuana plants are displayed for sale at Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Marijuana plants are displayed for sale at Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Dax Colwell of DamaOil holds a container of his company's concentrated medicinal cannabis oil extracted from marijuana at Canna Pi medical dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Dax Colwell of DamaOil holds a container of his company's concentrated medicinal cannabis oil extracted from marijuana at Canna Pi medical dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Confectioner Jesse Scheeler of TH Candy displays some of his medical marijuana edibles (medibles) such as candies, chocolates, teas, tinctures and baked goods in his commercial grade kitchen in rural Bonney Lake, Washington, December 3, 2012. ...more
Confectioner Jesse Scheeler of TH Candy displays some of his medical marijuana edibles (medibles) such as candies, chocolates, teas, tinctures and baked goods in his commercial grade kitchen in rural Bonney Lake, Washington, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Registered medical marijuana patients Grant Horstman (R) and Jonathan Sullivan hold a plethora of medications they are prescribed but choose to take less dosages by smoking marijuana, at their home in Burien, Washington, November 27, 2012....more
Registered medical marijuana patients Grant Horstman (R) and Jonathan Sullivan hold a plethora of medications they are prescribed but choose to take less dosages by smoking marijuana, at their home in Burien, Washington, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Next Slideshows
Paris Hilton in India
The blonde heiress and socialite attends a fashion event in Mumbai.
Diamonds in the jungle
The triangle that connects Venezuela, Brazil and Guyana attracts a huge number of illegal gold and diamonds prospectors who dream of changing their lives...
A house in the road
Resident Luo Baogen agrees to the demolition of his house.
Flying Kites
A look at the tradition of kite flying across India.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.