Pictures | Tue Nov 10, 2015 | 12:56am IST

SeaWorld's killer whales

Young children get a close-up view of a killer whale during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Young children get a close-up view of a killer whale during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
Young children get a close-up view of a killer whale during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tillikum, a killer whale at SeaWorld amusement park, performs during the show "Believe" in Orlando, September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Tillikum, a killer whale at SeaWorld amusement park, performs during the show "Believe" in Orlando, September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2010
Tillikum, a killer whale at SeaWorld amusement park, performs during the show "Believe" in Orlando, September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
An orca is seen underwater at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An orca is seen underwater at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
An orca is seen underwater at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors are greeted by an orca as they attend a show featuring the whales during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Visitors are greeted by an orca as they attend a show featuring the whales during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
Visitors are greeted by an orca as they attend a show featuring the whales during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors get a close-up view of an orca during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Visitors get a close-up view of an orca during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
Visitors get a close-up view of an orca during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Trainers have Orca killer whales perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Trainers have Orca killer whales perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
Trainers have Orca killer whales perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An unidentified trainer works with a killer whale during the "Believe" show at Sea World in Orlando, February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Richard Baum

An unidentified trainer works with a killer whale during the "Believe" show at Sea World in Orlando, February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Richard Baum

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2010
An unidentified trainer works with a killer whale during the "Believe" show at Sea World in Orlando, February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Richard Baum
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors are splashed by orcas as they attend a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Visitors are splashed by orcas as they attend a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
Visitors are splashed by orcas as they attend a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An unidentified trainer works with a killer whale during the "Believe" show at Sea World in Orlando, February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Richard Baum

An unidentified trainer works with a killer whale during the "Believe" show at Sea World in Orlando, February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Richard Baum

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2010
An unidentified trainer works with a killer whale during the "Believe" show at Sea World in Orlando, February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Richard Baum
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A trainer shows the crowd an orca during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A trainer shows the crowd an orca during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
A trainer shows the crowd an orca during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Brooklyn's best beards

Brooklyn's best beards

Brooklyn's best beards

Brooklyn's best beards

Hundreds of facial hair enthusiasts compete in Brooklyn.

10 Nov 2015
The war on polio

The war on polio

A global vaccination campaign has all but beaten the crippling virus, with only Pakistan and Afghanistan reporting cases this year.

09 Nov 2015
Meeting of the rabbis

Meeting of the rabbis

Some 4,400 Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic rabbis from around the world gather for an annual conference in Brooklyn.

09 Nov 2015
Rangoli designs for Diwali

Rangoli designs for Diwali

Rangoli is a traditional pattern made from coloured powders or lamps and candles on various occasions including Diwali.

09 Nov 2015

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

