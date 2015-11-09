SeaWorld's killer whales
Young children get a close-up view of a killer whale during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tillikum, a killer whale at SeaWorld amusement park, performs during the show "Believe" in Orlando, September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
An orca is seen underwater at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors are greeted by an orca as they attend a show featuring the whales during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors get a close-up view of an orca during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Trainers have Orca killer whales perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An unidentified trainer works with a killer whale during the "Believe" show at Sea World in Orlando, February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Richard Baum
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors are splashed by orcas as they attend a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An unidentified trainer works with a killer whale during the "Believe" show at Sea World in Orlando, February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Richard Baum
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A trainer shows the crowd an orca during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
