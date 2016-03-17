Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 17, 2016 | 5:50pm IST

SeaWorld's killer whales

Young children get a close-up view of a killer whale during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Young children get a close-up view of a killer whale during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
Young children get a close-up view of a killer whale during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 14
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 14
Tillikum, a killer whale at SeaWorld amusement park, performs during the show "Believe" in Orlando, September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Tillikum, a killer whale at SeaWorld amusement park, performs during the show "Believe" in Orlando, September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2010
Tillikum, a killer whale at SeaWorld amusement park, performs during the show "Believe" in Orlando, September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Close
3 / 14
An orca is seen underwater at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An orca is seen underwater at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
An orca is seen underwater at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 14
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 14
Visitors are greeted by an orca as they attend a show featuring the whales during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Visitors are greeted by an orca as they attend a show featuring the whales during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
Visitors are greeted by an orca as they attend a show featuring the whales during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 14
Visitors get a close-up view of an orca during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Visitors get a close-up view of an orca during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
Visitors get a close-up view of an orca during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 14
Trainers have Orca killer whales perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Trainers have Orca killer whales perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
Trainers have Orca killer whales perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 14
An unidentified trainer works with a killer whale during the "Believe" show at Sea World in Orlando, February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Richard Baum

An unidentified trainer works with a killer whale during the "Believe" show at Sea World in Orlando, February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Richard Baum

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2010
An unidentified trainer works with a killer whale during the "Believe" show at Sea World in Orlando, February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Richard Baum
Close
9 / 14
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 14
Visitors are splashed by orcas as they attend a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Visitors are splashed by orcas as they attend a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
Visitors are splashed by orcas as they attend a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 14
An unidentified trainer works with a killer whale during the "Believe" show at Sea World in Orlando, February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Richard Baum

An unidentified trainer works with a killer whale during the "Believe" show at Sea World in Orlando, February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Richard Baum

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2010
An unidentified trainer works with a killer whale during the "Believe" show at Sea World in Orlando, February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Richard Baum
Close
12 / 14
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 14
A trainer shows the crowd an orca during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A trainer shows the crowd an orca during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2014
A trainer shows the crowd an orca during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Little horse, big medicine

Little horse, big medicine

Next Slideshows

Little horse, big medicine

Little horse, big medicine

Honor, a 10-month-old miniature therapy horse, visits dozens of children and teens being treated at a Manhattan hospital.

17 Mar 2016
The happiest places on earth

The happiest places on earth

The world's top 10 happiest countries, according to the World Happiness Report, which evaluates social and economic well-being.

16 Mar 2016
Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Devon the West Highland white terrier takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

14 Mar 2016
World Culture Festival

World Culture Festival

India hosts a huge cultural festival on the floodplain of the Yamuna.

14 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast