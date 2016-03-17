SeaWorld's killer whales
Young children get a close-up view of a killer whale during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tillikum, a killer whale at SeaWorld amusement park, performs during the show "Believe" in Orlando, September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
An orca is seen underwater at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors are greeted by an orca as they attend a show featuring the whales during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors get a close-up view of an orca during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Trainers have Orca killer whales perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An unidentified trainer works with a killer whale during the "Believe" show at Sea World in Orlando, February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Richard Baum
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors are splashed by orcas as they attend a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An unidentified trainer works with a killer whale during the "Believe" show at Sea World in Orlando, February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Richard Baum
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A trainer shows the crowd an orca during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
Little horse, big medicine
Honor, a 10-month-old miniature therapy horse, visits dozens of children and teens being treated at a Manhattan hospital.
The happiest places on earth
The world's top 10 happiest countries, according to the World Happiness Report, which evaluates social and economic well-being.
Britain's next top dog
Devon the West Highland white terrier takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
World Culture Festival
India hosts a huge cultural festival on the floodplain of the Yamuna.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.