Second India vs Australia T20
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni batting against Australia during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Virat Kohli batting against Australia during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Rohit Sharma (L) hits a six while batting with Australia's Matthew Wade watching during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Shikhar Dhawan hits a six while batting against Australia during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Shikhar Dhawan batting against Australia during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Australia's Glenn Maxwell (R) celebrates with team mate Matthew Wade after taking the wicket of India's Shikhar Dhawan during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Australia's Shane Watson takes a catch to dismiss India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Australia's Andrew Tye (2nd R) celebrates with team mates (L - R) Shane Watson, Scott Boland, Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade (R) after taking the wicket of India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground,...more
Australia's Aaron Finch batting against India during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Australia's Shaun Marsh batting against India during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Ravindra Jadeja (2nd L) celebrates with team mates Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) and Yuvraj Singh after taking the wicket of Australia's Shane Watson (R) during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016....more
Australia's James Faulkner (R) is out stumped after a ricochet from the leg of India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Shikhar Dhawan fails to stop a six from the batting of Australia's Aaron Finch during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Hardik Pandya celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Chris Lynn during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Australia's Aaron Finch (L) hits a six while batting with India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni watching during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
