Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jan 29, 2016 | 5:45pm IST

Second India vs Australia T20

India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni batting against Australia during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni batting against Australia during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni batting against Australia during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Close
1 / 19
India's Virat Kohli batting against Australia during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

India's Virat Kohli batting against Australia during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
India's Virat Kohli batting against Australia during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Close
2 / 19
India's Virat Kohli batting against Australia during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

India's Virat Kohli batting against Australia during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
India's Virat Kohli batting against Australia during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Close
3 / 19
India's Rohit Sharma (L) hits a six while batting with Australia's Matthew Wade watching during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

India's Rohit Sharma (L) hits a six while batting with Australia's Matthew Wade watching during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
India's Rohit Sharma (L) hits a six while batting with Australia's Matthew Wade watching during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Close
4 / 19
India's Shikhar Dhawan hits a six while batting against Australia during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

India's Shikhar Dhawan hits a six while batting against Australia during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
India's Shikhar Dhawan hits a six while batting against Australia during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Close
5 / 19
India's Shikhar Dhawan batting against Australia during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

India's Shikhar Dhawan batting against Australia during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
India's Shikhar Dhawan batting against Australia during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Close
6 / 19
Australia's Glenn Maxwell (R) celebrates with team mate Matthew Wade after taking the wicket of India's Shikhar Dhawan during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Australia's Glenn Maxwell (R) celebrates with team mate Matthew Wade after taking the wicket of India's Shikhar Dhawan during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Australia's Glenn Maxwell (R) celebrates with team mate Matthew Wade after taking the wicket of India's Shikhar Dhawan during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Close
7 / 19
Australia's Shane Watson takes a catch to dismiss India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Australia's Shane Watson takes a catch to dismiss India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Australia's Shane Watson takes a catch to dismiss India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Close
8 / 19
Australia's Andrew Tye (2nd R) celebrates with team mates (L - R) Shane Watson, Scott Boland, Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade (R) after taking the wicket of India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Australia's Andrew Tye (2nd R) celebrates with team mates (L - R) Shane Watson, Scott Boland, Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade (R) after taking the wicket of India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground,...more

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Australia's Andrew Tye (2nd R) celebrates with team mates (L - R) Shane Watson, Scott Boland, Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade (R) after taking the wicket of India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Close
9 / 19
Australia's Aaron Finch batting against India during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Australia's Aaron Finch batting against India during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Australia's Aaron Finch batting against India during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Close
10 / 19
Australia's Aaron Finch batting against India during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Australia's Aaron Finch batting against India during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Australia's Aaron Finch batting against India during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Close
11 / 19
Australia's Shaun Marsh batting against India during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Australia's Shaun Marsh batting against India during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Australia's Shaun Marsh batting against India during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Close
12 / 19
Australia's Aaron Finch batting against India during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Australia's Aaron Finch batting against India during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Australia's Aaron Finch batting against India during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Close
13 / 19
India's Ravindra Jadeja (2nd L) celebrates with team mates Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) and Yuvraj Singh after taking the wicket of Australia's Shane Watson (R) during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

India's Ravindra Jadeja (2nd L) celebrates with team mates Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) and Yuvraj Singh after taking the wicket of Australia's Shane Watson (R) during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016....more

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
India's Ravindra Jadeja (2nd L) celebrates with team mates Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) and Yuvraj Singh after taking the wicket of Australia's Shane Watson (R) during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Close
14 / 19
Australia's James Faulkner (R) is out stumped after a ricochet from the leg of India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Australia's James Faulkner (R) is out stumped after a ricochet from the leg of India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Australia's James Faulkner (R) is out stumped after a ricochet from the leg of India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Close
15 / 19
India's Shikhar Dhawan fails to stop a six from the batting of Australia's Aaron Finch during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

India's Shikhar Dhawan fails to stop a six from the batting of Australia's Aaron Finch during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
India's Shikhar Dhawan fails to stop a six from the batting of Australia's Aaron Finch during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Close
16 / 19
India's Shikhar Dhawan fails to stop a six from the batting of Australia's Aaron Finch during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

India's Shikhar Dhawan fails to stop a six from the batting of Australia's Aaron Finch during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
India's Shikhar Dhawan fails to stop a six from the batting of Australia's Aaron Finch during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Close
17 / 19
India's Hardik Pandya celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Chris Lynn during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

India's Hardik Pandya celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Chris Lynn during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
India's Hardik Pandya celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Chris Lynn during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Close
18 / 19
Australia's Aaron Finch (L) hits a six while batting with India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni watching during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Australia's Aaron Finch (L) hits a six while batting with India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni watching during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Australia's Aaron Finch (L) hits a six while batting with India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni watching during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Dakar rally 2016

Dakar rally 2016

Next Slideshows

Dakar rally 2016

Dakar rally 2016

Highlights of the Dakar Rally.

19 Jan 2016
India vs Australia - MCG ODI

India vs Australia - MCG ODI

One Day cricket match between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

17 Jan 2016
Australia beat India at Perth

Australia beat India at Perth

Australia beat India by five wickets in the first ODI at Perth. Our pictures from the match.

12 Jan 2016
North Korean propaganda

North Korean propaganda

Propaganda within the reclusive state.

06 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast