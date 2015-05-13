Second major quake rocks Nepal
Women walk past a building damaged by earthquakes, causing it to lean to a side, in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman is treated for injuries sustained to her head during an earthquake, at a medical relief camp in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman carries her belongings on her back as she walks by houses destroyed by earthquakes in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Framed pictures are seen hanging from the wall of a house damaged by earthquakes in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A victim who was injured in Tuesday's earthquake is carried by his relatives in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A boy helps her mother rebuild their house in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man walks past destroyed houses in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
The body of Ramdal Tamang, 74, who died in Tuesday's earthquake is cremated in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People walk past a collapsed building after a fresh 7.3 earthquake struck, in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. A 7.3 magnitude earthquake killed at least 37 people and spread panic in Nepal on Tuesday, bringing down buildings already weakened by a...more
Nepalese military personnel remove debris in search of survivors in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An earthquake victim reacts in pain after being moved out from the hospital to the open ground for treatment, in Kathmandu, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Local residents evacuate from a shop during an earthquake in central Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man digs on the debris of a collapsed house after a fresh 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, in Sankhu. REUTERS
A rescuer carries a man on his back as authorities carry out rescue operations after a fresh 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, in Gyirong county, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman stands on the debris of collapsed houses after a fresh 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, in Sankhu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Earthquake victims are kept on the open ground for treatment after the earthquake, in Kathmandu, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman injured in an earthquake gets a stitch in a field hospital at Sankhu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Local residents gather near a campfire in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Nepalese police personnel run to rescue earthquake victims believed to be trapped after the earthquake in Sankhu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepalese military personnel and International rescue check on a collapsed building after an earthquake in the centre of Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A U.S. rescue team member walks above debris in search for survivors after the earthquake in Kathmandu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Local residents evacuate onto a street minutes after an earthquake in central Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People stand outside a office building after vacating it following an earthquake in Kolkata, India, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman injured in an earthquake walks toward a hospital soon after the earthquake in Sankhu, Nepal May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman is rushed to a hospital after she fainted following an earthquake in Siliguri, India, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man speaks on his mobile phone after an earthquake in central Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Nepalese military personnel stands on a collapsed building after earthquake in centre of Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Nepalese women holds her daughter after evacuating to a street minutes after earthquake in central Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A U.S. rescue team member (top C) along with a sniffer dog searches for victims on the collapsed house after the earthquake in Kathmandu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People stand on a road divider after vacating their office buildings following an earthquake in Kolkata, India, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man stands on the debris of collapsed houses after a fresh 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, in Sankhu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Next Slideshows
Celebration in Burundi
Crowds of people streamed onto the streets of Burundi's capital, cheering and singing, after an army general said he had sacked President Nkurunziza.
Police woman under mob attack
A female police officer is beaten and stoned by a crowd in Burundi before being handed back to police.
Quake in Nepal, tremors felt in India
A fresh 7.3 earthquake rattles Nepal and northern India on May 12, injuring hundreds in the region.
On board a Rohingya boat
On the deck of a boat that carried Rohingya migrants from Myanmar to Malaysia on their three month journey.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.