Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed May 13, 2015 | 9:40pm IST

Second major quake rocks Nepal

Women walk past a building damaged by earthquakes, causing it to lean to a side, in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Women walk past a building damaged by earthquakes, causing it to lean to a side, in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Women walk past a building damaged by earthquakes, causing it to lean to a side, in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
1 / 31
A woman is treated for injuries sustained to her head during an earthquake, at a medical relief camp in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A woman is treated for injuries sustained to her head during an earthquake, at a medical relief camp in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A woman is treated for injuries sustained to her head during an earthquake, at a medical relief camp in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
2 / 31
A woman carries her belongings on her back as she walks by houses destroyed by earthquakes in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A woman carries her belongings on her back as she walks by houses destroyed by earthquakes in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A woman carries her belongings on her back as she walks by houses destroyed by earthquakes in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
3 / 31
Framed pictures are seen hanging from the wall of a house damaged by earthquakes in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Framed pictures are seen hanging from the wall of a house damaged by earthquakes in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Framed pictures are seen hanging from the wall of a house damaged by earthquakes in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
4 / 31
A victim who was injured in Tuesday's earthquake is carried by his relatives in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A victim who was injured in Tuesday's earthquake is carried by his relatives in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A victim who was injured in Tuesday's earthquake is carried by his relatives in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
5 / 31
A boy helps her mother rebuild their house in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A boy helps her mother rebuild their house in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A boy helps her mother rebuild their house in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
6 / 31
A man walks past destroyed houses in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A man walks past destroyed houses in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A man walks past destroyed houses in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
7 / 31
The body of Ramdal Tamang, 74, who died in Tuesday's earthquake is cremated in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The body of Ramdal Tamang, 74, who died in Tuesday's earthquake is cremated in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
The body of Ramdal Tamang, 74, who died in Tuesday's earthquake is cremated in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
8 / 31
People walk past a collapsed building after a fresh 7.3 earthquake struck, in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. A 7.3 magnitude earthquake killed at least 37 people and spread panic in Nepal on Tuesday, bringing down buildings already weakened by a devastating tremor less than three weeks ago and unleashing landslides in Himalayan valleys near Mount Everest. The earthquake was centered 76 km (47 miles) east of the capital in a hilly area close to the border with Tibet, according to coordinates provided by the U.S. Geological Survey. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

People walk past a collapsed building after a fresh 7.3 earthquake struck, in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. A 7.3 magnitude earthquake killed at least 37 people and spread panic in Nepal on Tuesday, bringing down buildings already weakened by a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
People walk past a collapsed building after a fresh 7.3 earthquake struck, in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. A 7.3 magnitude earthquake killed at least 37 people and spread panic in Nepal on Tuesday, bringing down buildings already weakened by a devastating tremor less than three weeks ago and unleashing landslides in Himalayan valleys near Mount Everest. The earthquake was centered 76 km (47 miles) east of the capital in a hilly area close to the border with Tibet, according to coordinates provided by the U.S. Geological Survey. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
9 / 31
Nepalese military personnel remove debris in search of survivors in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Nepalese military personnel remove debris in search of survivors in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Nepalese military personnel remove debris in search of survivors in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
10 / 31
An earthquake victim reacts in pain after being moved out from the hospital to the open ground for treatment, in Kathmandu, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

An earthquake victim reacts in pain after being moved out from the hospital to the open ground for treatment, in Kathmandu, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
An earthquake victim reacts in pain after being moved out from the hospital to the open ground for treatment, in Kathmandu, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
11 / 31
Local residents evacuate from a shop during an earthquake in central Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Local residents evacuate from a shop during an earthquake in central Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Local residents evacuate from a shop during an earthquake in central Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
12 / 31
A man digs on the debris of a collapsed house after a fresh 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, in Sankhu. REUTERS

A man digs on the debris of a collapsed house after a fresh 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, in Sankhu. REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A man digs on the debris of a collapsed house after a fresh 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, in Sankhu. REUTERS
Close
13 / 31
A rescuer carries a man on his back as authorities carry out rescue operations after a fresh 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, in Gyirong county, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A rescuer carries a man on his back as authorities carry out rescue operations after a fresh 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, in Gyirong county, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A rescuer carries a man on his back as authorities carry out rescue operations after a fresh 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, in Gyirong county, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 31
A woman stands on the debris of collapsed houses after a fresh 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, in Sankhu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A woman stands on the debris of collapsed houses after a fresh 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, in Sankhu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A woman stands on the debris of collapsed houses after a fresh 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, in Sankhu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
15 / 31
Earthquake victims are kept on the open ground for treatment after the earthquake, in Kathmandu, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Earthquake victims are kept on the open ground for treatment after the earthquake, in Kathmandu, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Earthquake victims are kept on the open ground for treatment after the earthquake, in Kathmandu, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
16 / 31
A woman injured in an earthquake gets a stitch in a field hospital at Sankhu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A woman injured in an earthquake gets a stitch in a field hospital at Sankhu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A woman injured in an earthquake gets a stitch in a field hospital at Sankhu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
17 / 31
Local residents gather near a campfire in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Local residents gather near a campfire in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Local residents gather near a campfire in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
18 / 31
Nepalese police personnel run to rescue earthquake victims believed to be trapped after the earthquake in Sankhu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Nepalese police personnel run to rescue earthquake victims believed to be trapped after the earthquake in Sankhu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Nepalese police personnel run to rescue earthquake victims believed to be trapped after the earthquake in Sankhu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
19 / 31
Nepalese military personnel and International rescue check on a collapsed building after an earthquake in the centre of Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Nepalese military personnel and International rescue check on a collapsed building after an earthquake in the centre of Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Nepalese military personnel and International rescue check on a collapsed building after an earthquake in the centre of Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
20 / 31
A U.S. rescue team member walks above debris in search for survivors after the earthquake in Kathmandu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A U.S. rescue team member walks above debris in search for survivors after the earthquake in Kathmandu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A U.S. rescue team member walks above debris in search for survivors after the earthquake in Kathmandu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
21 / 31
Local residents evacuate onto a street minutes after an earthquake in central Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Local residents evacuate onto a street minutes after an earthquake in central Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Local residents evacuate onto a street minutes after an earthquake in central Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
22 / 31
People stand outside a office building after vacating it following an earthquake in Kolkata, India, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People stand outside a office building after vacating it following an earthquake in Kolkata, India, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
People stand outside a office building after vacating it following an earthquake in Kolkata, India, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
23 / 31
A woman injured in an earthquake walks toward a hospital soon after the earthquake in Sankhu, Nepal May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A woman injured in an earthquake walks toward a hospital soon after the earthquake in Sankhu, Nepal May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A woman injured in an earthquake walks toward a hospital soon after the earthquake in Sankhu, Nepal May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
24 / 31
A woman is rushed to a hospital after she fainted following an earthquake in Siliguri, India, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman is rushed to a hospital after she fainted following an earthquake in Siliguri, India, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A woman is rushed to a hospital after she fainted following an earthquake in Siliguri, India, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
25 / 31
A man speaks on his mobile phone after an earthquake in central Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A man speaks on his mobile phone after an earthquake in central Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A man speaks on his mobile phone after an earthquake in central Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
26 / 31
Nepalese military personnel stands on a collapsed building after earthquake in centre of Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Nepalese military personnel stands on a collapsed building after earthquake in centre of Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Nepalese military personnel stands on a collapsed building after earthquake in centre of Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
27 / 31
A Nepalese women holds her daughter after evacuating to a street minutes after earthquake in central Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A Nepalese women holds her daughter after evacuating to a street minutes after earthquake in central Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A Nepalese women holds her daughter after evacuating to a street minutes after earthquake in central Kathmandu, Nepal, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
28 / 31
A U.S. rescue team member (top C) along with a sniffer dog searches for victims on the collapsed house after the earthquake in Kathmandu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A U.S. rescue team member (top C) along with a sniffer dog searches for victims on the collapsed house after the earthquake in Kathmandu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A U.S. rescue team member (top C) along with a sniffer dog searches for victims on the collapsed house after the earthquake in Kathmandu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
29 / 31
People stand on a road divider after vacating their office buildings following an earthquake in Kolkata, India, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People stand on a road divider after vacating their office buildings following an earthquake in Kolkata, India, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
People stand on a road divider after vacating their office buildings following an earthquake in Kolkata, India, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
30 / 31
A man stands on the debris of collapsed houses after a fresh 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, in Sankhu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man stands on the debris of collapsed houses after a fresh 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, in Sankhu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A man stands on the debris of collapsed houses after a fresh 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, in Sankhu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Celebration in Burundi

Celebration in Burundi

Next Slideshows

Celebration in Burundi

Celebration in Burundi

Crowds of people streamed onto the streets of Burundi's capital, cheering and singing, after an army general said he had sacked President Nkurunziza.

13 May 2015
Police woman under mob attack

Police woman under mob attack

A female police officer is beaten and stoned by a crowd in Burundi before being handed back to police.

13 May 2015
Quake in Nepal, tremors felt in India

Quake in Nepal, tremors felt in India

A fresh 7.3 earthquake rattles Nepal and northern India on May 12, injuring hundreds in the region.

13 May 2015
On board a Rohingya boat

On board a Rohingya boat

On the deck of a boat that carried Rohingya migrants from Myanmar to Malaysia on their three month journey.

12 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast