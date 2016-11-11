Second night of anti-Trump protests
A demonstrator performs a burnout during a protest against the election of Donald Trump in Portland. REUTERS/Cole Howard
A demonstrator sprays graffiti during a protest against the election of Donald Trump in Portland. REUTERS/Cole Howard
Police block a freeway entrance during a protest against the election of Donald Trump in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/William Gagan
Demonstrators sit on a curb while waiting to be released from an LAPD skirmish line during a march through the streets of downtown Los Angeles in protest following the election of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Demonstrators argue with United States Marines while protesting against the election of Donald Trump in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A girl joins demonstrators to protest outside of City Hall following the election of Donald Trump in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Demonstrators break a shop window during a protest against the election of Donald Trump in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/William Gagan
Demonstrators protest outside of City Hall following the election of Donald Trump in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Demonstrators protesting the election pass a young boy on a streetcar in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Demonstrators gather near the Staples Center during a march through the streets of downtown Los Angeles in protest following the election of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Tala Rahal, 14, left, and Ariana Echols, 14, right, both from Lowell High School, pose for a photo while attending a protest of the election in San Francisco. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Demonstrators protest outside of City Hall following the election of Donald Trump in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Protesters demonstrate against the election of Donald Trump as president in New Orleans. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Demonstrators are blocked by an LAPD skirmish line during a march through the streets of downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A demonstrator waves a Mexico flag by the LA Convention Center during a march through the streets of downtown Los Angeles in protest following the election of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Demonstrators protest outside of City Hall following the election of Donald Trump in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Demonstrators walk through the streets of downtown Los Angeles in protest following the election of Donald Trump in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Police detain a demonstrator during a protest against the election of Donald Trump in Portland. REUTERS/William Gagan
A demonstrators stands with his face painted a rainbow flag during a protest outside of City Hall following the election of Donald Trump in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Demonstrators march as they shout slogans against Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Demonstrators protest against Donald Trump in front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Protesters make their way down Bourbon St. as they demonstrate against the election in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Smoke rises during a protest against the election of Donald Trump in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/William Gagan
Demonstrators march as they shout slogans against Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Hope Robertson, 17, center, and Cat Larson, 17, right, of Mission High School, hold up signs in front of City Hall in protest of the election in San Francisco. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Police keep watch as demonstrators protest against Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
A demonstrator hits his skateboard against a television news live truck after it was vandalized by demonstrators as they walk through the streets of downtown Los Angeles in protest following the election of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Protesters demonstrate against the election of Donald Trump in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Leah Dobson, 17, of Drew School High School, center, raises her fist in protest of the election of Donald Trump in San Francisco. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Demonstrators protest against Donald Trump in front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Demonstrators gather at Lee's Circle to protest the election of Donald Trump in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Demonstrators march as they shout slogans against President-elect Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Demonstrators march as they shout slogans against Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Demonstrators shout slogans at a protest in Union Square against Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Bria Webb
Demonstrators march in protest to the election of Donald Trump in Eugene, Oregon. REUTERS/Eric Evans
A demonstrator takes pictures of graffiti against Donald Trump sprayed on a window as protesters walk through the streets of downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Demonstrators protest outside of City Hall following the election of Donald Trump in downtown Los Angeles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
