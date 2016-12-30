Edition:
Second phase of Mosul offensive begins

Iraqi soldiers inspect a tunnel used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2016
An Iraqi soldier is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2016
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2016
Civilians flee fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2016
An Iraqi soldier inspects weapons used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2016
An Iraqi soldier takes a selfie with the body of Islamic State militant during a battle, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2016
An Iraqi woman, with her pet bird, escapes fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2016
An Iraqi air force helicopter fires missiles during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2016
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2016
An Iraqi soldier is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2016
Iraqi soldiers gather during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2016
Members of Hashid Shaabi or Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militant positions in west of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 29, 2016
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, December 29, 2016
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, December 29, 2016
Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, December 29, 2016
Iraqi army personnel check ammunition during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, December 29, 2016
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, December 29, 2016
Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, during clashes north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, December 29, 2016
An Iraqi air force helicopter fires missiles during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, December 29, 2016
Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, December 29, 2016
