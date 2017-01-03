Second phase of Mosul offensive
Militants, said to be from the Islamic State, speak in front of a camera during clashes against Shi'ite militia fighters at a checkpoint on the road linking Baghdad to Mosul, in Zawiya, southwest of al-Shirqat, Iraq, in this still image taken from an...more
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A child wounded by mortar shells in Mosul lies in a hospital west of Erbil, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces carries his weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A displaced man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, carries a woman in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An Iraqi air force helicopter fires during a battle with Islamic State militants, in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces helps displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A militant, said to be from the Islamic State, fires a weapon from the back of a pick-up truck, during clashes against Shi'ite militia fighters at a checkpoint on the road linking Baghdad to Mosul, in Zawiya, southwest of al-Shirqat, Iraq, in this...more
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces carries his weapons during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A child wounded by mortar shells in Mosul lies in a hospital west of Erbil, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Iraqi security forces members use a drone during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
An Iraqi security forces member inspects ammunition during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
An Iraqi air force helicopter launches flares during a battle with Islamic State militants, in Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A member of Iraqi security forces inspects a house in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Iraqi soldiers inspect a tunnel used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
An Iraqi soldier is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Civilians flee fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Iraqi soldier inspects weapons used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
An Iraqi soldier takes a selfie with the body of Islamic State militant during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
An Iraqi woman, with her pet bird, escapes fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Iraqi soldiers gather during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Members of Hashid Shaabi or Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militant positions in west of Mosul, Iraq, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Iraqi army personnel check ammunition during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, during clashes north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
