Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jan 4, 2017 | 4:20am IST

Second phase of Mosul offensive

Militants, said to be from the Islamic State, speak in front of a camera during clashes against Shi'ite militia fighters at a checkpoint on the road linking Baghdad to Mosul, in Zawiya, southwest of al-Shirqat, Iraq, in this still image taken from an undated video from a social media website January 3, 2017. Social Media/via Reuters TV

Militants, said to be from the Islamic State, speak in front of a camera during clashes against Shi'ite militia fighters at a checkpoint on the road linking Baghdad to Mosul, in Zawiya, southwest of al-Shirqat, Iraq, in this still image taken from an...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Militants, said to be from the Islamic State, speak in front of a camera during clashes against Shi'ite militia fighters at a checkpoint on the road linking Baghdad to Mosul, in Zawiya, southwest of al-Shirqat, Iraq, in this still image taken from an undated video from a social media website January 3, 2017. Social Media/via Reuters TV
Close
1 / 30
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Smoke rises from clashes during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
2 / 30
A child wounded by mortar shells in Mosul lies in a hospital west of Erbil, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A child wounded by mortar shells in Mosul lies in a hospital west of Erbil, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
A child wounded by mortar shells in Mosul lies in a hospital west of Erbil, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
3 / 30
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces carries his weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces carries his weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces carries his weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
4 / 30
A displaced man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, carries a woman in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A displaced man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, carries a woman in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A displaced man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, carries a woman in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
5 / 30
An Iraqi air force helicopter fires during a battle with Islamic State militants, in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

An Iraqi air force helicopter fires during a battle with Islamic State militants, in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
An Iraqi air force helicopter fires during a battle with Islamic State militants, in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
6 / 30
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces helps displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces helps displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces helps displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
7 / 30
A militant, said to be from the Islamic State, fires a weapon from the back of a pick-up truck, during clashes against Shi'ite militia fighters at a checkpoint on the road linking Baghdad to Mosul, in Zawiya, southwest of al-Shirqat, Iraq, in this still image taken from an undated video from a social media website January 3, 2017. Social Media/via Reuters TV

A militant, said to be from the Islamic State, fires a weapon from the back of a pick-up truck, during clashes against Shi'ite militia fighters at a checkpoint on the road linking Baghdad to Mosul, in Zawiya, southwest of al-Shirqat, Iraq, in this...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A militant, said to be from the Islamic State, fires a weapon from the back of a pick-up truck, during clashes against Shi'ite militia fighters at a checkpoint on the road linking Baghdad to Mosul, in Zawiya, southwest of al-Shirqat, Iraq, in this still image taken from an undated video from a social media website January 3, 2017. Social Media/via Reuters TV
Close
8 / 30
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces carries his weapons during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces carries his weapons during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces carries his weapons during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
9 / 30
A child wounded by mortar shells in Mosul lies in a hospital west of Erbil, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A child wounded by mortar shells in Mosul lies in a hospital west of Erbil, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
A child wounded by mortar shells in Mosul lies in a hospital west of Erbil, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
10 / 30
Iraqi security forces members use a drone during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi security forces members use a drone during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Iraqi security forces members use a drone during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
11 / 30
An Iraqi security forces member inspects ammunition during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

An Iraqi security forces member inspects ammunition during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
An Iraqi security forces member inspects ammunition during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
12 / 30
An Iraqi air force helicopter launches flares during a battle with Islamic State militants, in Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

An Iraqi air force helicopter launches flares during a battle with Islamic State militants, in Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Saturday, December 31, 2016
An Iraqi air force helicopter launches flares during a battle with Islamic State militants, in Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
13 / 30
A member of Iraqi security forces inspects a house in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

A member of Iraqi security forces inspects a house in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Saturday, December 31, 2016
A member of Iraqi security forces inspects a house in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
14 / 30
Iraqi soldiers inspect a tunnel used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi soldiers inspect a tunnel used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2016
Iraqi soldiers inspect a tunnel used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
15 / 30
An Iraqi soldier is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

An Iraqi soldier is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2016
An Iraqi soldier is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
16 / 30
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2016
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
17 / 30
Civilians flee fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Civilians flee fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2016
Civilians flee fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
18 / 30
An Iraqi soldier inspects weapons used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

An Iraqi soldier inspects weapons used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2016
An Iraqi soldier inspects weapons used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
19 / 30
An Iraqi soldier takes a selfie with the body of Islamic State militant during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

An Iraqi soldier takes a selfie with the body of Islamic State militant during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2016
An Iraqi soldier takes a selfie with the body of Islamic State militant during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
20 / 30
An Iraqi woman, with her pet bird, escapes fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Iraqi woman, with her pet bird, escapes fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2016
An Iraqi woman, with her pet bird, escapes fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
21 / 30
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2016
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
22 / 30
Iraqi soldiers gather during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi soldiers gather during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Friday, December 30, 2016
Iraqi soldiers gather during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
23 / 30
Members of Hashid Shaabi or Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militant positions in west of Mosul, Iraq, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of Hashid Shaabi or Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militant positions in west of Mosul, Iraq, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 29, 2016
Members of Hashid Shaabi or Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militant positions in west of Mosul, Iraq, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 30
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, December 29, 2016
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
25 / 30
Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, December 29, 2016
Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
26 / 30
Iraqi army personnel check ammunition during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi army personnel check ammunition during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, December 29, 2016
Iraqi army personnel check ammunition during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
27 / 30
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, December 29, 2016
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
28 / 30
Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, during clashes north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, during clashes north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, December 29, 2016
Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, during clashes north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
29 / 30
Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, December 29, 2016
Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the month: December

Pictures of the month: December

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the month: December

Pictures of the month: December

Our top photos from the month of December.

03 Jan 2017
Living in the smog of China

Living in the smog of China

Pollution alerts have become increasingly common in China, especially during winter when energy demand - much of it met by coal - skyrockets.

03 Jan 2017
Turkey mourns after Istanbul nightclub attack

Turkey mourns after Istanbul nightclub attack

Turkey mourns after a New Year's Day mass shooting at a packed Istanbul nightclub killed 39 people.

02 Jan 2017
Islamic State strikes Baghdad

Islamic State strikes Baghdad

An Islamic State car bomb killed 24 people in a busy square in Baghdad's sprawling Sadr City district.

02 Jan 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast