Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 30, 2014 | 7:35pm IST

Second UN school hit

A Palestinian woman looks on as she stands at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman looks on as she stands at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30,...more

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A Palestinian woman looks on as she stands at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
1 / 14
Palestinians look at a damaged classroom at a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians look at a damaged classroom at a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30,...more

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Palestinians look at a damaged classroom at a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
2 / 14
A Palestinian woman carries her belongings at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman carries her belongings at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30,...more

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A Palestinian woman carries her belongings at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
3 / 14
Palestinians collect the remains of bodies at a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians collect the remains of bodies at a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30,...more

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Palestinians collect the remains of bodies at a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
4 / 14
Palestinians gather around the carcasses of donkeys which witnesses said died in Israeli shelling, outside a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that was also hit by the shelling in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians gather around the carcasses of donkeys which witnesses said died in Israeli shelling, outside a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that was also hit by the shelling in Jebalya...more

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Palestinians gather around the carcasses of donkeys which witnesses said died in Israeli shelling, outside a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that was also hit by the shelling in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
5 / 14
A Palestinian girl carries her belongings as she walks outside a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian girl carries her belongings as she walks outside a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza...more

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A Palestinian girl carries her belongings as she walks outside a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
6 / 14
Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive look at the aftermath of what witnesses said was nearby Israeli shelling, as they take shelter at a United Nation-run school, that witnesses said was also hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive look at the aftermath of what witnesses said was nearby Israeli shelling, as they take shelter at a United Nation-run school, that witnesses said was also hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya...more

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive look at the aftermath of what witnesses said was nearby Israeli shelling, as they take shelter at a United Nation-run school, that witnesses said was also hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
7 / 14
Palestinians look at a damaged classroom in a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians look at a damaged classroom in a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30,...more

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Palestinians look at a damaged classroom in a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
8 / 14
A Palestinian woman cries as she holds her son at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman cries as she holds her son at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July...more

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A Palestinian woman cries as she holds her son at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
9 / 14
Palestinians collect the remains of bodies at a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians collect the remains of bodies at a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30,...more

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Palestinians collect the remains of bodies at a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
10 / 14
A Palestinian displaced by an Israeli ground offensive looks at the aftermath of what witnesses said was nearby Israeli shelling as they take a shelter at a United Nations-run school, that witnesses said was also hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian displaced by an Israeli ground offensive looks at the aftermath of what witnesses said was nearby Israeli shelling as they take a shelter at a United Nations-run school, that witnesses said was also hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya...more

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A Palestinian displaced by an Israeli ground offensive looks at the aftermath of what witnesses said was nearby Israeli shelling as they take a shelter at a United Nations-run school, that witnesses said was also hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
11 / 14
A Palestinian boy looks on as he stands at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy looks on as he stands at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30,...more

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A Palestinian boy looks on as he stands at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
12 / 14
Palestinians look at the carcasses of donkeys which witnesses said died in Israeli shelling, outside a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that was also hit by the shelling in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians look at the carcasses of donkeys which witnesses said died in Israeli shelling, outside a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that was also hit by the shelling in Jebalya refugee...more

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Palestinians look at the carcasses of donkeys which witnesses said died in Israeli shelling, outside a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that was also hit by the shelling in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
13 / 14
Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive look at the aftermath of what witnesses said was nearby Israeli shelling as they take shelter at a United Nation-run school, that witnesses said was also hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive look at the aftermath of what witnesses said was nearby Israeli shelling as they take shelter at a United Nation-run school, that witnesses said was also hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya...more

Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive look at the aftermath of what witnesses said was nearby Israeli shelling as they take shelter at a United Nation-run school, that witnesses said was also hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Wargames in the Pacific

Wargames in the Pacific

Next Slideshows

Wargames in the Pacific

Wargames in the Pacific

Ships, sailors and soldiers from countries across the Pacific take part in RIMPAC, one of the world's largest naval exercises.

30 Jul 2014
Eid Mubarak

Eid Mubarak

Eid al-Fitr was celebrated across India on Tuesday. Here are some of the snapshots.

29 Jul 2014
Polluted waters of China

Polluted waters of China

Growing cities, overuse of fertilizers, and factory wastewater have degraded China's water supplies to the extent that half the nation's rivers and lakes are...

29 Jul 2014
Shelling in east Ukraine

Shelling in east Ukraine

Intense fighting continues between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels.

29 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures