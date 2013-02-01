Secretary Clinton
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton checks her PDA upon her departure in a military C-17 plane from Malta bound for Tripoli, Libya, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama and U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tour the Sultan Hassan Mosque in Cairo, June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Doodles are scribbled onto the first page of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's speech during a Security Council meeting to discuss Peace and Security in the Middle East during the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in...more
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with Nelson Mandela at his home in Qunu, South Africa, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hugs Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they meet at Suu Kyi's house in Yangon, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
President Barack Obama looks over his shoulder as Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walks in to a meeting with China's President Hu Jintao at Winfield House, the U.S. Ambassador's residence, in London, April 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton calls a time-out during a multiple question from an Indian journalist, as India's Foreign Minister S.M. Krishna smiles during their news conference in Washington, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Saud al-Faisal, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah chat before a group photo in Riyadh, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacts during a news conference with Croatian President Ivo Josipovic in Zagreb, Croatia, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves to local residents after meeting with Togo President Faure Gnassingbe at the Presidential Palace in Lome, Togo, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attends a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Feng Li/Pool
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks with other leaders as she attends the Friends of Syria Conference in Tunis, Tunisia, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton holds up a football helmet with the State Department logo on it, presented by Deputy Secretary of State Thomas Nides (C), who joked that "Washington is a contact sport," January 7, 2013. REUTERS/State...more
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Dipu Moni after arriving at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is dressed by Emmie Phiri, chairperson of the dairy farmers during a visit to Malawi, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eldson Chagara
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton puts her shoe back on as she is welcomed by France's President Nicolas Sarkozy at the Elysee Palace in Paris, January 29, 2010. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton pounds her fists as she responds to intense questioning on the September attacks on U.S. diplomatic sites in Benghazi, Libya, during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, January 23, 2013....more
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is pictured in the U.S. delegation as President Barack Obama meets with Mexico's President Felipe Calderon in Los Cabos, Mexico, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walk back to the Oval Office after a statement following the death of the U.S. Ambassador to Libya, Chris Stevens, and others, in the Rose Garden of the White House, September 12.2012....more
