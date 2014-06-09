Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 10, 2014 | 3:15am IST

Security in Brazil

Members of the Brazilian Army, Navy and Air Force attend a presentation of Defence and Security personnel and equipment that will be used during the 2014 World Cup in Brasilia, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Members of the Brazilian Army, Navy and Air Force attend a presentation of Defence and Security personnel and equipment that will be used during the 2014 World Cup in Brasilia, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Members of the Brazilian Army, Navy and Air Force attend a presentation of Defence and Security personnel and equipment that will be used during the 2014 World Cup in Brasilia, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
1 / 22
A Brazilian army soldier stands during a security plan drill for the upcoming World Cup soccer tournament in front of Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A Brazilian army soldier stands during a security plan drill for the upcoming World Cup soccer tournament in front of Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A Brazilian army soldier stands during a security plan drill for the upcoming World Cup soccer tournament in front of Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
2 / 22
A Brazilian army personnel (C) goes through a decontamination procedure during a simulated chemical and radiological attack exercise at the Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino (BRAZIL - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY MILITARY)

A Brazilian army personnel (C) goes through a decontamination procedure during a simulated chemical and radiological attack exercise at the Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino (BRAZIL - Tags: SPORT...more

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A Brazilian army personnel (C) goes through a decontamination procedure during a simulated chemical and radiological attack exercise at the Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino (BRAZIL - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY MILITARY)
Close
3 / 22
Members of the Brazilian Army, Navy and Air Force attend a presentation of Defence and Security personnel and equipment that will be used during the 2014 World Cup in Brasilia, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Members of the Brazilian Army, Navy and Air Force attend a presentation of Defence and Security personnel and equipment that will be used during the 2014 World Cup in Brasilia, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Members of the Brazilian Army, Navy and Air Force attend a presentation of Defence and Security personnel and equipment that will be used during the 2014 World Cup in Brasilia, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
4 / 22
Members of the Brazilian Army, Navy and Air Force prepare for a presentation Defence and Security personnel and equipment that will be used during the 2014 World Cup in Brasilia, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Members of the Brazilian Army, Navy and Air Force prepare for a presentation Defence and Security personnel and equipment that will be used during the 2014 World Cup in Brasilia, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Members of the Brazilian Army, Navy and Air Force prepare for a presentation Defence and Security personnel and equipment that will be used during the 2014 World Cup in Brasilia, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
5 / 22
A Brazilian army personnel wearing a gas mask takes part in a simulated chemical and radiological attack exercise at the Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino (BRAZIL - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP MILITARY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

A Brazilian army personnel wearing a gas mask takes part in a simulated chemical and radiological attack exercise at the Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino (BRAZIL - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP...more

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A Brazilian army personnel wearing a gas mask takes part in a simulated chemical and radiological attack exercise at the Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino (BRAZIL - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP MILITARY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Close
6 / 22
A soldier holds a gas mask during an event by members of the Brazilian Army, Navy and Air Force presenting Defence and Security personnel and equipment that will be used during the 2014 World Cup in Brasilia, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A soldier holds a gas mask during an event by members of the Brazilian Army, Navy and Air Force presenting Defence and Security personnel and equipment that will be used during the 2014 World Cup in Brasilia, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A soldier holds a gas mask during an event by members of the Brazilian Army, Navy and Air Force presenting Defence and Security personnel and equipment that will be used during the 2014 World Cup in Brasilia, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
7 / 22
Members of the Brazilian Army take part in a simulated chemical and radiological attack exercise at the Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Members of the Brazilian Army take part in a simulated chemical and radiological attack exercise at the Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Members of the Brazilian Army take part in a simulated chemical and radiological attack exercise at the Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
8 / 22
An helicopter takes up position during a crowd control training session, with FBI agents, for troops providing security for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

An helicopter takes up position during a crowd control training session, with FBI agents, for troops providing security for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
An helicopter takes up position during a crowd control training session, with FBI agents, for troops providing security for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
9 / 22
Brazilian army soldiers work during a security plan drill for the upcoming World Cup soccer tournament in front of Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazilian army soldiers work during a security plan drill for the upcoming World Cup soccer tournament in front of Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Brazilian army soldiers work during a security plan drill for the upcoming World Cup soccer tournament in front of Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
10 / 22
A Brazilian Army soldier patrols the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A Brazilian Army soldier patrols the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A Brazilian Army soldier patrols the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
11 / 22
Military police officers stand during a presentation of troops that are responsible for security ahead of the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Military police officers stand during a presentation of troops that are responsible for security ahead of the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Military police officers stand during a presentation of troops that are responsible for security ahead of the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
12 / 22
Members of the National Security Force, composed of police and firemen, practice crowd control in Brasilia February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Members of the National Security Force, composed of police and firemen, practice crowd control in Brasilia February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Members of the National Security Force, composed of police and firemen, practice crowd control in Brasilia February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
13 / 22
Riot police patrol the Santinho beach next the Costao do Santinho hotel ahead of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Florianopolis, Santa Catarina state, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Riot police patrol the Santinho beach next the Costao do Santinho hotel ahead of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Florianopolis, Santa Catarina state, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Riot police patrol the Santinho beach next the Costao do Santinho hotel ahead of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Florianopolis, Santa Catarina state, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
14 / 22
A sniper from the National Security Force takes aim during a crowd control exercise for troops training to provide security at the 2014 World Cup, in Brasilia February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A sniper from the National Security Force takes aim during a crowd control exercise for troops training to provide security at the 2014 World Cup, in Brasilia February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A sniper from the National Security Force takes aim during a crowd control exercise for troops training to provide security at the 2014 World Cup, in Brasilia February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
15 / 22
Public security workers attend to a man simulating an injury inside a tent during a security drill ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Public security workers attend to a man simulating an injury inside a tent during a security drill ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Public security workers attend to a man simulating an injury inside a tent during a security drill ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
16 / 22
Police officers patrol a soccer field atop the Arvore Seca slum in the Lins slum complex during an operation to install the Police Peacekeeping Unit in the region in Rio de Janeiro October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Police officers patrol a soccer field atop the Arvore Seca slum in the Lins slum complex during an operation to install the Police Peacekeeping Unit in the region in Rio de Janeiro October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Police officers patrol a soccer field atop the Arvore Seca slum in the Lins slum complex during an operation to install the Police Peacekeeping Unit in the region in Rio de Janeiro October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
17 / 22
A policeman observes a screen displaying the Maracana stadium during a media tour at the security center for the 2014 soccer World Cup in Rio de Janeiro January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Regua

A policeman observes a screen displaying the Maracana stadium during a media tour at the security center for the 2014 soccer World Cup in Rio de Janeiro January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Regua

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A policeman observes a screen displaying the Maracana stadium during a media tour at the security center for the 2014 soccer World Cup in Rio de Janeiro January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Regua
Close
18 / 22
A policeman patrols the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A policeman patrols the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A policeman patrols the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
19 / 22
Members of the Brazilian Army, Navy and Air Force attend a presentation of Defence and Security personnel and equipment that will be used during the 2014 World Cup in Brasilia, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Members of the Brazilian Army, Navy and Air Force attend a presentation of Defence and Security personnel and equipment that will be used during the 2014 World Cup in Brasilia, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Members of the Brazilian Army, Navy and Air Force attend a presentation of Defence and Security personnel and equipment that will be used during the 2014 World Cup in Brasilia, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
20 / 22
Residents watch as Brazilian Navy soldiers in an armoured vehicle patrol the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Residents watch as Brazilian Navy soldiers in an armoured vehicle patrol the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Residents watch as Brazilian Navy soldiers in an armoured vehicle patrol the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
21 / 22
A sniper aims his gun to Rocinha slum during the inauguration of its Peacekeeping Unit Program in Rio de Janeiro September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A sniper aims his gun to Rocinha slum during the inauguration of its Peacekeeping Unit Program in Rio de Janeiro September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A sniper aims his gun to Rocinha slum during the inauguration of its Peacekeeping Unit Program in Rio de Janeiro September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Best of French Open

Best of French Open

Next Slideshows

Best of French Open

Best of French Open

Our top images from the French Open.

08 Jun 2014
Athletes with tattoos

Athletes with tattoos

A look at athletes with ink - from David Beckham to Serena Williams.

29 May 2014
La Decima for Real Madrid

La Decima for Real Madrid

Real Madrid win their 10th Champions League final.

25 May 2014
Making a World Cup ball

Making a World Cup ball

Inside the Pakistani factory producing match balls for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

21 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures