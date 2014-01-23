Security in Sochi
Russian policeman Vladislav and Lora, a german shepherd sniffer dog, stand guard in front Sochi's airport in Adler, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A police officer stands guard near a train station at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russian police stand guard at a train station in the Adler district of Sochi, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A Russian police officer checks a driver's documents at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russian police patrol at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russian traffic police officers stand guard during patrols on a road to Krasnya Polyana near the Adler district of Sochi, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russian police patrol at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russian police officer stands guard in front Sochi's airport in Adler, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russian police patrol outside the train station in the Adler district of Sochi, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A Russian police car patrols at the Olympic Park in front the Main Press Center (MPC) in the Adler district of Sochi, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russian police stand guard near the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russian police patrol outside a train station in the Adler district of Sochi, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russian police perform security checks on a journalist at the entrance of church during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Sochi January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russian Cossacks patrol the Adler district of Sochi, with a plane flying by in the background January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russian Cossacks patrol the Adler district of Sochi January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A Russian Cossack stands near a board with mugshots of wanted people in the Adler district of Sochi January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A police officer patrols at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park at Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Police officers patrol at Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A Russian Cossack stands guard as a man takes pictures near a train station at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Policemen walk at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Military police officers stand guard at a train station in the Adler district of Sochi January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Police officers patrol on a train at a train station in the Adler district of Sochi January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A volunteer sits down as security guards patrol at the Olympic Park in Adler near Sochi January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Police officers patrol on a train at the train station in the Adler district of Sochi January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
