Pictures | Tue Feb 19, 2013

Seeing double

<p>Identical twin sisters Kati (L) and Kaci Anderson from Wibaux, Montana, pose before taking part in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Identical twin sisters Kati (L) and Kaci Anderson from Wibaux, Montana, pose before taking part in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Identical twin sisters Kati (L) and Kaci Anderson from Wibaux, Montana, pose before taking part in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Identical twin sisters Denise Garzilli (L) and Diane Stillwell from Baldwin, New York, check each others' lipstick for smudges before taking part in a look-alike competition at the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Identical twin sisters Denise Garzilli (L) and Diane Stillwell from Baldwin, New York, check each others' lipstick for smudges before taking part in a look-alike competition at the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Identical twin sisters Denise Garzilli (L) and Diane Stillwell from Baldwin, New York, check each others' lipstick for smudges before taking part in a look-alike competition at the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Leah Majeski from Acworth, GA, reaches over to take a french fry from her identical twin sister Sarah before a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Leah Majeski from Acworth, GA, reaches over to take a french fry from her identical twin sister Sarah before a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Leah Majeski from Acworth, GA, reaches over to take a french fry from her identical twin sister Sarah before a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Linda Seber from Sheffield, Ohio, lifts her identical twin sister Laura before taking part in a themed dress competition at the annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Linda Seber from Sheffield, Ohio, lifts her identical twin sister Laura before taking part in a themed dress competition at the annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Linda Seber from Sheffield, Ohio, lifts her identical twin sister Laura before taking part in a themed dress competition at the annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Identical twin brothers Xavier (L) and Zavion Mattox from Columbus, OH, pose before taking part in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Identical twin brothers Xavier (L) and Zavion Mattox from Columbus, OH, pose before taking part in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Identical twin brothers Xavier (L) and Zavion Mattox from Columbus, OH, pose before taking part in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Alf Fehnhann (L) and twin brother Sven hold seven-month-old Luis Carl Millgramm (2nd L) and his brother Albert Frank (R) at the third annual twin meeting in Berlin, June 18, 2005. REUTERS/File</p>

Alf Fehnhann (L) and twin brother Sven hold seven-month-old Luis Carl Millgramm (2nd L) and his brother Albert Frank (R) at the third annual twin meeting in Berlin, June 18, 2005. REUTERS/File

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Alf Fehnhann (L) and twin brother Sven hold seven-month-old Luis Carl Millgramm (2nd L) and his brother Albert Frank (R) at the third annual twin meeting in Berlin, June 18, 2005. REUTERS/File

<p>Identical twin brothers Walter (L) and David Oliver from Lincoln Park, Michigan, pose during the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Identical twin brothers Walter (L) and David Oliver from Lincoln Park, Michigan, pose during the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Identical twin brothers Walter (L) and David Oliver from Lincoln Park, Michigan, pose during the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Twins pose for pictures during a photocall at the German-American Festival in Berlin, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Twins pose for pictures during a photocall at the German-American Festival in Berlin, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Twins pose for pictures during a photocall at the German-American Festival in Berlin, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Identical twin brothers Don (L) and Ed Makielski from Ypsilanti, Michigan, wear matching T-shirts signifying that Don was born before Ed, during the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 4, 2007. The pair, born on June 12, 1927. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Identical twin brothers Don (L) and Ed Makielski from Ypsilanti, Michigan, wear matching T-shirts signifying that Don was born before Ed, during the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 4, 2007. The pair, born on June 12, 1927. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Identical twin brothers Don (L) and Ed Makielski from Ypsilanti, Michigan, wear matching T-shirts signifying that Don was born before Ed, during the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 4, 2007. The pair, born on June 12, 1927. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Identical twin sisters Laura (L) and Linda Seber from Sheffield, Ohio, face each other before taking part in a look-alike competition on the last day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Identical twin sisters Laura (L) and Linda Seber from Sheffield, Ohio, face each other before taking part in a look-alike competition on the last day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Identical twin sisters Laura (L) and Linda Seber from Sheffield, Ohio, face each other before taking part in a look-alike competition on the last day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Identical twin brothers Mason (L) and Hudson Forsyth from Toronto, Ontario, are pictured before taking part in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Identical twin brothers Mason (L) and Hudson Forsyth from Toronto, Ontario, are pictured before taking part in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Identical twin brothers Mason (L) and Hudson Forsyth from Toronto, Ontario, are pictured before taking part in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Identical twin sisters Larya (L) and Larys Coffman from Battle Creek, Michigan, adjust their tops before taking part in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. The pair were born on March 1, 1946. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Identical twin sisters Larya (L) and Larys Coffman from Battle Creek, Michigan, adjust their tops before taking part in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. The pair were born on March 1, 1946. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Identical twin sisters Larya (L) and Larys Coffman from Battle Creek, Michigan, adjust their tops before taking part in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. The pair were born on March 1, 1946. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Identical twin sisters Anna (L) and Nadia Riley from Akron, Ohio, hug before entering a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Identical twin sisters Anna (L) and Nadia Riley from Akron, Ohio, hug before entering a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Identical twin sisters Anna (L) and Nadia Riley from Akron, Ohio, hug before entering a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Identical twins Janey (L) and Judy Carriuolo from Boston, Massachusetts, pose in 1920's "flapper" costumes before taking part in a competition for themed dress during the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Identical twins Janey (L) and Judy Carriuolo from Boston, Massachusetts, pose in 1920's "flapper" costumes before taking part in a competition for themed dress during the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Identical twins Janey (L) and Judy Carriuolo from Boston, Massachusetts, pose in 1920's "flapper" costumes before taking part in a competition for themed dress during the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Identical twin sisters Shannon (L) and Sharon Albert from Saint Charles, Missouri, pose with matching handbags before entering a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Identical twin sisters Shannon (L) and Sharon Albert from Saint Charles, Missouri, pose with matching handbags before entering a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Identical twin sisters Shannon (L) and Sharon Albert from Saint Charles, Missouri, pose with matching handbags before entering a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Twin brothers Yosef (L) and Tzvi Langsner from White Oak, Pennsylvania, are held by their father Nachum during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Twin brothers Yosef (L) and Tzvi Langsner from White Oak, Pennsylvania, are held by their father Nachum during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Twin brothers Yosef (L) and Tzvi Langsner from White Oak, Pennsylvania, are held by their father Nachum during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Identical twin sisters Danielle (L) and Alison Herman from Stow, OH, embrace with their first place medals for 11 and 12 year olds in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Identical twin sisters Danielle (L) and Alison Herman from Stow, OH, embrace with their first place medals for 11 and 12 year olds in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Identical twin sisters Danielle (L) and Alison Herman from Stow, OH, embrace with their first place medals for 11 and 12 year olds in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Identical twin brothers Isaac (L) and Owen Wonner from Petersburg, Ohio, gather before taking part in in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Identical twin brothers Isaac (L) and Owen Wonner from Petersburg, Ohio, gather before taking part in in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Identical twin brothers Isaac (L) and Owen Wonner from Petersburg, Ohio, gather before taking part in in a look-alike contest during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Chinese seven-year-old twins Leilei (L) and Yaoyao pose for a photograph at a park in Beijing, July 28, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV</p>

Chinese seven-year-old twins Leilei (L) and Yaoyao pose for a photograph at a park in Beijing, July 28, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Chinese seven-year-old twins Leilei (L) and Yaoyao pose for a photograph at a park in Beijing, July 28, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

<p>Twin brother and sister Nicholas (R) and Olivia Saunders from Brunswick, Ohio, are pictured with their second-place medals after taking part in a competition for twins that look the least alike, during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Twin brother and sister Nicholas (R) and Olivia Saunders from Brunswick, Ohio, are pictured with their second-place medals after taking part in a competition for twins that look the least alike, during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Twin brother and sister Nicholas (R) and Olivia Saunders from Brunswick, Ohio, are pictured with their second-place medals after taking part in a competition for twins that look the least alike, during the final day of the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Identical twins Janet (L) and Joyce Hotess pose with a picture of them as young girls following a look-alike competition during the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Identical twins Janet (L) and Joyce Hotess pose with a picture of them as young girls following a look-alike competition during the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Identical twins Janet (L) and Joyce Hotess pose with a picture of them as young girls following a look-alike competition during the 32nd annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

