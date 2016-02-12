Edition:
Seeing red at NYFW

Alexa PenaVega presents a creation during the AHA's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection presented by Macy's at New York Fashion Week February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Gigi Gorgeous presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Ta'Rhonda Jones presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Fran Drescher presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Monica presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Debbie Gibson presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Misty Copeland presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Gail Simmons presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Kit Hoover presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Tamron Hall presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Maisy and Lennon Stella present creations. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Candace Cameron-Bure presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Olivia Culpo presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Monica presents a creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Alexa PenaVega kisses her husband Carlos PenaVega. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Participants cheer as streamers fall after presenting creations. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
