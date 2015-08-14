Edition:
Seeking asylum in Germany

A migrant girl plays with balloons as the newly arrived migrants wait in front of the State Office for Health and Social Affairs to apply for asylum in Berlin, Germany August 11, 2015. The number of asylum applications in Germany is expected to more than double to 450,000 this year from 200,000 in 2014 and authorities are struggling to take care of all the applicants. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Migrants rest in front of the State Office for Health and Social Affairs as they wait to apply for asylum in Berlin, Germany August 11, 2015. Germany has a long tradition of welcoming refugees, in part a response to its Nazi past when 500,000 Jews and others persecuted by Adolf Hitler's regime fled the country. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Migrant boys play soccer in front of an emergency accommodation shelter in a big air-inflated tent for asylum applicants in Berlin, Germany August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Drawings by migrant children are pinned on a wall in an emergency accommodation shelter in a big air-inflated tent for asylum applicants in Berlin, Germany August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Migrants attend a German lesson conducted in an emergency accommodation shelter in a big air-inflated tent for asylum applicants in Berlin, Germany August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Migrants attend a German lesson conducted in an emergency accommodation shelter in a big air-inflated tent for asylum applicants in Berlin, Germany August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A newly arrived migrant from Benin waits with other migrants in front of the State Office for Health and Social Affairs to apply for asylum in Berlin, Germany August 11, 2015. But tensions have flared as Germany struggles, along with the rest of the European Union, to cope with the growing numbers of refugees fleeing war and violence in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
A migrant boy waits at his parents' suitcase as they leave the Berlin State Office for Health and Social Affairs with other newly arrived refugees who waited all day to apply for asylum in Berlin, August 10, 2015. The tensions between opponents and helpers of refugees in Germany, which is taking in more than any other European Union nation, is a microcosm of the struggles over the issue dividing Europe and especially at the flashpoint of violence in Calais. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Migrants play table football in an emergency accommodation shelter in a big air-inflated tent for asylum applicants in Berlin, Germany August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Migrants receive clothes at a migrants camp during a visit of German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen in Sonthofen, southern Germany, August 13 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Migrants walk along a corridor in a refugee camp near a former casern during a visit of German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen in Sonthofen, southern Germany, August 13 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A newly arrived migrant holds her child as she waits to apply for asylum at the State Office for Health and Social Affairs in Berlin, Germany August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
A newly arrived refugee holds a number that has been allocated to him by the authority in order to get accommodation in front of the Berlin State Office for Health and Social Affairs where he waits with other migrants to apply for asylum in Berlin, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Syrian migrant Hanife (C) and her daughters Roya, 7, and Fatima, 6, (R) sit on the ground in front of the State Office for Health and Social Affairs as they wait to apply for asylum in Berlin, Germany August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Newly arrived migrants wash children's faces in front of the State Office for Health and Social Affairs as they wait to apply for asylum in Berlin, Germany August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Asylum seekers from various countries rest as they wait to be registered inside a hall, used by German police as the first registration point, in Rosenheim, southern Germany, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Asylum seeker is pictured behind glass after she was picked up by German police at train station in Rosenheim, southern Germany, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Migrants are seen reflected in a mirror as they wait to receive bedsheets in a hostel used as a temporary shelter for migrants in Ingelheim near Mainz, Germany August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Workers erect new buildings for migrants inside a camp in Ingelheim near Mainz, Germany, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Alban, a 27-year old refugee from Albania, walks through the empty streets of the village of Kerpen Manheim on the way towards the bus station in Manheim, Germany, August 4, 2015. About 100 refugees found temporary shelter in abandoned houses in the mining village of Manheim as the village and already half of its inhabitants are resettled. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Asylum seekers from Syria wait at the compound outside the Berlin Office of Health and Social Affairs (LaGeSo) for an arrangement at a reception center for asylum seekers in Berlin, Germany, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A child sleeps on three chairs as asylum seekers wait to be registered inside a hall, used by German police as the first registration point, in Passau, Germany July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Asylum seekers from various countries wait to be registered inside a hall, used by German police as a makeshift reception center for migrants, in Passau, Germany July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
An asylum seeker rests on a table as he waits to be registered inside a hall, used by German police as the first registration point, in Passau, Germany July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Workers arrange 200 beds and lockers in a sports hall of a school during preparations to receive asylum seekers, in Puchheim near Munich, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Asylum seekers from Syria gesture as they sit outside tents which were additionally set up at the reception center for asylum seekers of the federal state of Brandenburg in Eisenhuettenstadt, Germany, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens to a Palestinian refugee girl who gave her name as Reem during a forum discussion organized by the Chancellery in the northern city of Rostock, Germany, July 15, 2015, in this still image captured from a Reuters video footage. Reem, who faces deportation from Germany after living there for four years told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that she has goals in life just like everyone else and would like to go to university. Reem told Merkel how her family had moved to Germany as refugees four years ago and was still waiting to hear whether they would be able to stay. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Albanian and Kosovo refugees board an airplane to Tirana and Prishtina, at Munich airport, southern Germany, July 14, 2015. About 110 Albanian and Kosovo refugees were extradited after their asylum proposal was declined. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A child looks out an airplane window after boarding along with other Albanian and Kosovo refugees, as they make their way to Tirana and Prishtina, at Munich airport, southern Germany, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Asylum seekers queue to enter the central receiving facility for refugees, where they will start the process to try and prove their grounds to be granted refugee status, in Berlin March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Files of asylum applications sit in a filing cabinet at a Federal Office for Migration and Refugees in Berlin March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
An asylum seeker is electronically fingerprinted at a Federal Office for Migration and Refugees in Berlin March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Asylum seekers wait to apply for refugee status at a Federal Office for Migration and Refugees in Berlin March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
An asylum seeker walks between emergency accommodation shelters for applicants awaiting refugee status, in Berlin March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
An asylum seeker shows his inked fingers at the central receiving facility for refugees, where he started the process to try and prove his grounds for refugee status, in Berlin March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
