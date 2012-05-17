Seeking Asylum in India
People, who say they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sit in an open air madrasa, or a religious school, at a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People, who say they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sit in an open air madrasa, or a religious school, at a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A family, who says they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits at a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A family, who says they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits at a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man, who says he belongs to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, ties a tarpaulin to a tree to erect a makeshift shelter for his family at a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man, who says he belongs to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, ties a tarpaulin to a tree to erect a makeshift shelter for his family at a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A child, whose parents say they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits inside a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A child, whose parents say they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits inside a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Noor Fatima, 40, who says she belongs to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, holds her two-day old baby inside a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Noor Fatima, 40, who says she belongs to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, holds her two-day old baby inside a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Noor Fatima, 40, who says she belongs to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, carries her two-day old baby inside a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Noor Fatima, 40, who says she belongs to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, carries her two-day old baby inside a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A family, who says they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits at a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A family, who says they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits at a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A family, who says they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, eats their breakfast at a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A family, who says they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, eats their breakfast at a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A family, who says they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits at a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A family, who says they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits at a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A family, who says they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits inside a mosquito net at a makeshift shelter at a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A family, who says they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits inside a mosquito net at a makeshift shelter at a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
Refugees in Uganda
Refugees flee from Congo's North Kivu province since the outbreak of fighting between Congolese troops and fighters loyal to a renegade general Bosco Ntaganda.
Srebrenica's legacy
Ratko Mladic, accused of orchestrating the worst massacre in Europe since World War Two, is facing trial.
Sarkozy hands over the reins
Nicolas Sarkozy leaves the Elysee Palace to Francois Hollande.
West Bank graffiti
The separation barrier and building walls in the West Bank are often used as blank canvases for graffiti artists to express their anger, fear and hope.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.