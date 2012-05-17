Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu May 17, 2012 | 1:50pm IST

Seeking Asylum in India

<p>People, who say they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sit in an open air madrasa, or a religious school, at a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

People, who say they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sit in an open air madrasa, or a religious school, at a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

People, who say they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sit in an open air madrasa, or a religious school, at a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
1 / 10
<p>A family, who says they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits at a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A family, who says they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits at a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

A family, who says they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits at a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
2 / 10
<p>A man, who says he belongs to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, ties a tarpaulin to a tree to erect a makeshift shelter for his family at a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man, who says he belongs to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, ties a tarpaulin to a tree to erect a makeshift shelter for his family at a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

A man, who says he belongs to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, ties a tarpaulin to a tree to erect a makeshift shelter for his family at a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 10
<p>A child, whose parents say they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits inside a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A child, whose parents say they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits inside a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

A child, whose parents say they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits inside a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
4 / 10
<p>Noor Fatima, 40, who says she belongs to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, holds her two-day old baby inside a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Noor Fatima, 40, who says she belongs to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, holds her two-day old baby inside a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Noor Fatima, 40, who says she belongs to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, holds her two-day old baby inside a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
5 / 10
<p>Noor Fatima, 40, who says she belongs to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, carries her two-day old baby inside a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Noor Fatima, 40, who says she belongs to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, carries her two-day old baby inside a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Noor Fatima, 40, who says she belongs to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, carries her two-day old baby inside a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
6 / 10
<p>A family, who says they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits at a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A family, who says they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits at a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

A family, who says they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits at a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 10
<p>A family, who says they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, eats their breakfast at a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A family, who says they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, eats their breakfast at a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

A family, who says they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, eats their breakfast at a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
8 / 10
<p>A family, who says they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits at a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A family, who says they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits at a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

A family, who says they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits at a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
9 / 10
<p>A family, who says they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits inside a mosquito net at a makeshift shelter at a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A family, who says they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits inside a mosquito net at a makeshift shelter at a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, May 17, 2012

A family, who says they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits inside a mosquito net at a makeshift shelter at a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Refugees in Uganda

Refugees in Uganda

Next Slideshows

Refugees in Uganda

Refugees in Uganda

Refugees flee from Congo's North Kivu province since the outbreak of fighting between Congolese troops and fighters loyal to a renegade general Bosco Ntaganda.

16 May 2012
Srebrenica's legacy

Srebrenica's legacy

Ratko Mladic, accused of orchestrating the worst massacre in Europe since World War Two, is facing trial.

16 May 2012
Sarkozy hands over the reins

Sarkozy hands over the reins

Nicolas Sarkozy leaves the Elysee Palace to Francois Hollande.

16 May 2012
West Bank graffiti

West Bank graffiti

The separation barrier and building walls in the West Bank are often used as blank canvases for graffiti artists to express their anger, fear and hope.

15 May 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast