Seeking refuge in Sweden

Davlat, 19, from Tajikistan covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph in a church yard in central Stockholm June 8, 2014. Davlat was smuggled from his home via Russia four years ago where he was put on a boat to Sweden. His family feared he would be taken as a slave by a local money lender who threatened to kidnap him because his parents could not repay a debt. His parents have not been seen since and he fears they have been murdered. He lived in a small refugee camp outside Stockholm and currently works illegally in the hotel and construction industries to make money. When asked if he would like to return home he said "There is nothing left for me there, my family are dead. I haven't got a home anymore." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

