Sehwag smashes record at Indore
Virender Sehwag celebrates after scoring 200 runs during the fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Virender Sehwag celebrates after scoring 200 runs during the fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Virender Sehwag watches his shot during the fourth one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Virender Sehwag watches his shot during the fourth one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Virender Sehwag plays a shot during the fourth one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Virender Sehwag plays a shot during the fourth one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Virender Sehwag raises his bat to celebrate scoring his half century during the fourth one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Virender Sehwag raises his bat to celebrate scoring his half century during the fourth one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Virender Sehwag celebrates scoring his century during the fourth one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Virender Sehwag celebrates scoring his century during the fourth one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Virender Sehwag plays a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Virender Sehwag plays a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Virender Sehwag plays a shot during the fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Virender Sehwag plays a shot during the fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Virender Sehwag plays a shot during the fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Virender Sehwag plays a shot during the fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Virender Sehwag plays a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Virender Sehwag plays a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Virender Sehwag plays a shot during the fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Virender Sehwag plays a shot during the fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Captain Virender Sehwag (R) and teammate Gautam Gambhir run between the wickets as West Indies' captain Darren Sammy (L) watches during their fourth one-day international cricket match in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Captain Virender Sehwag (R) and teammate Gautam Gambhir run between the wickets as West Indies' captain Darren Sammy (L) watches during their fourth one-day international cricket match in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Virender Sehwag plays a shot during the fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Virender Sehwag plays a shot during the fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Virender Sehwag (R) is congratulated by teammate Rohit Sharma after scoring 200 runs during the fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Virender Sehwag (R) is congratulated by teammate Rohit Sharma after scoring 200 runs during the fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Virender Sehwag (R) is congratulated by teammate Rohit Sharma after scoring 200 runs during the fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Virender Sehwag (R) is congratulated by teammate Rohit Sharma after scoring 200 runs during the fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Gautam Gambhir watches the ball after playing a shot during the fourth one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Gautam Gambhir watches the ball after playing a shot during the fourth one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
West Indies' Andre Russell reacts after he dropped a catch off the bat of Gautam Gambhir during their fourth one-day international cricket match in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
West Indies' Andre Russell reacts after he dropped a catch off the bat of Gautam Gambhir during their fourth one-day international cricket match in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Gautam Gambhir watches his shot during the fourth one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Gautam Gambhir watches his shot during the fourth one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Gautam Gambhir plays a shot during the fourth one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Gautam Gambhir plays a shot during the fourth one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Suresh Raina plays a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Suresh Raina plays a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Virender Sehwag (L) is congratulated by West Indies' Kieron Pollard after scoring 200 runs during their fourth one-day international cricket match in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Virender Sehwag (L) is congratulated by West Indies' Kieron Pollard after scoring 200 runs during their fourth one-day international cricket match in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
West Indies' Marlon Samuels plays a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against India in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
West Indies' Marlon Samuels plays a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against India in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Rahul Sharma (R) celebrates with teammates Suresh Raina (back) and Parthiv Patel after taking the wicket of West Indies' Marlon Samuels during their fourth one-day international cricket match in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Rahul Sharma (R) celebrates with teammates Suresh Raina (back) and Parthiv Patel after taking the wicket of West Indies' Marlon Samuels during their fourth one-day international cricket match in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Rahul Sharma (back) celebrates with teammate Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of West Indies' Marlon Samuels during the fourth one-day international cricket match in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Rahul Sharma (back) celebrates with teammate Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of West Indies' Marlon Samuels during the fourth one-day international cricket match in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Rahul Sharma (L) is congratulated by teammates after he took the wicket of West Indies' Kieron Pollard (R) during the fourth one-day international cricket match in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Rahul Sharma (L) is congratulated by teammates after he took the wicket of West Indies' Kieron Pollard (R) during the fourth one-day international cricket match in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Ravindra Jadeja is congratulated by his teammate after he took the wicket of West Indies' Kemar Roach during their fourth one-day international cricket match in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Ravindra Jadeja is congratulated by his teammate after he took the wicket of West Indies' Kemar Roach during their fourth one-day international cricket match in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Virender Sehwag celebrates after scoring 200 runs during the fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Virender Sehwag celebrates after scoring 200 runs during the fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
India vs West Indies - 1st ODI
Snapshots from the first ODI between India and the West Indies in Cuttack.
India vs West Indies - 2nd test
Snapshots from the second test between India and the West Indies in Kolkata.
India vs West Indies
Snapshots from the first test between India and the West Indies in New Delhi.
India vs England - Fifth ODI
Snapshots from the fifth ODI between India and England in Kolkata.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.