Pictures | Thu Dec 8, 2011

Sehwag smashes record at Indore

<p>Virender Sehwag celebrates after scoring 200 runs during the fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Thursday, December 08, 2011

<p>Virender Sehwag watches his shot during the fourth one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Thursday, December 08, 2011

<p>Virender Sehwag plays a shot during the fourth one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Thursday, December 08, 2011

<p>Virender Sehwag raises his bat to celebrate scoring his half century during the fourth one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Thursday, December 08, 2011

<p>Virender Sehwag celebrates scoring his century during the fourth one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Thursday, December 08, 2011

<p>Virender Sehwag plays a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Thursday, December 08, 2011

<p>Virender Sehwag plays a shot during the fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Thursday, December 08, 2011

<p>Virender Sehwag plays a shot during the fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Thursday, December 08, 2011

<p>Virender Sehwag plays a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Thursday, December 08, 2011

<p>Virender Sehwag plays a shot during the fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Thursday, December 08, 2011

<p>Captain Virender Sehwag (R) and teammate Gautam Gambhir run between the wickets as West Indies' captain Darren Sammy (L) watches during their fourth one-day international cricket match in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Thursday, December 08, 2011

<p>Virender Sehwag plays a shot during the fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Thursday, December 08, 2011

<p>Virender Sehwag (R) is congratulated by teammate Rohit Sharma after scoring 200 runs during the fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Thursday, December 08, 2011

<p>Virender Sehwag (R) is congratulated by teammate Rohit Sharma after scoring 200 runs during the fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Thursday, December 08, 2011

<p>Gautam Gambhir watches the ball after playing a shot during the fourth one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Thursday, December 08, 2011

<p>West Indies' Andre Russell reacts after he dropped a catch off the bat of Gautam Gambhir during their fourth one-day international cricket match in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Thursday, December 08, 2011

<p>Gautam Gambhir watches his shot during the fourth one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Thursday, December 08, 2011

<p>Gautam Gambhir plays a shot during the fourth one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Thursday, December 08, 2011

<p>Suresh Raina plays a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Thursday, December 08, 2011

<p>Virender Sehwag (L) is congratulated by West Indies' Kieron Pollard after scoring 200 runs during their fourth one-day international cricket match in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Thursday, December 08, 2011

<p>West Indies' Marlon Samuels plays a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against India in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Thursday, December 08, 2011

<p>Rahul Sharma (R) celebrates with teammates Suresh Raina (back) and Parthiv Patel after taking the wicket of West Indies' Marlon Samuels during their fourth one-day international cricket match in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Thursday, December 08, 2011

<p>Rahul Sharma (back) celebrates with teammate Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of West Indies' Marlon Samuels during the fourth one-day international cricket match in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Thursday, December 08, 2011

<p>Rahul Sharma (L) is congratulated by teammates after he took the wicket of West Indies' Kieron Pollard (R) during the fourth one-day international cricket match in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Thursday, December 08, 2011

<p>Ravindra Jadeja is congratulated by his teammate after he took the wicket of West Indies' Kemar Roach during their fourth one-day international cricket match in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Thursday, December 08, 2011

<p>Virender Sehwag celebrates after scoring 200 runs during the fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Thursday, December 08, 2011

