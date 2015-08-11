Selfie stick rising
A group of young men use a selfie stick to take a picture of themselves in shallow waters known as the first cataract of the River Nile outside Khartoum, Sudan, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
People use a 'selfie' stick to take a photo in front of the frozen fountain in Bryant Park in the Manhattan borough of New York February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman uses a selfie stick to take pictures of herself with her mobile phone in front of a rape flower field on the outskirts of Wuhan, Hubei province, China, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Palestinian Muhamad Etmezeh, 26, from the West Bank village of Idna, near Hebron, takes a selfie photo with his wife in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old...more
People wearing fake moustaches take a selfie as they wait for the Japan premiere of "Mortdecai" in Tokyo January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Actors Kevin Hart (C), Josh Gad and Kaley Cuoco, from the film "The Wedding Ringer," take selfies as they take the stage during the 2015 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Boys take pictures of themselves as Muslims gather to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the historic Niujie mosque in Beijing July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man takes a selfie by a crashing wave on Beirut's Corniche, a seaside promenade, as high winds sweep through Lebanon during a storm February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A woman takes a selfie outside Madrid's Royal Palace March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
People take a photo using a "selfie" stick whilst standing on Westminster Bridge in London January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A boy (L) wears 2015 glasses as a group of family members use a selfie-stick to photograph themselves during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square, New York December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich
Toulon's Bryan Habana poses with Juanne Smith, Bakkies Botha and team mates as he takes a selfie while they celebrate winning the European Rugby Champions Cup Final May 2, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic
A network journalist holds a selfie stick as delegates arrive at the Great Hall of the People for the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, in Beijing March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A group of bystanders wearing surgical masks take a photograph with a 'selfie' stick during The Great San Francisco Valentine's Day Pillow Fight, in San Francisco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Syrian refugees take "selfies" moments after arriving on an overcrowded dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
Beachgoers take a selfie in the coastal city of Ashkelon April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Next Slideshows
The odd one out
Dare to be different. A look at standing out in a crowd.
Jumping the gun
The Saudi tradition of firing rifles at one's own feet in celebration.
Video gamers battle for millions
Teams of gamers playing characters ranging from wizards to monsters battle for the $18 million prize pool at the Dota 2 International 2015 tournament in...
Army vs. Army
Over a dozen countries compete in the International Army Games in Russia.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.