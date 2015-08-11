Selfie stick rising

Palestinian Muhamad Etmezeh, 26, from the West Bank village of Idna, near Hebron, takes a selfie photo with his wife in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old...more

Palestinian Muhamad Etmezeh, 26, from the West Bank village of Idna, near Hebron, takes a selfie photo with his wife in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, during the holy month of Ramadan, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close