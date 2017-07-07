Edition:
Selfies of war

Shi'ite fighters take a selfie while firing artillery towards Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Members of the Libyan army's special forces take a selfie before entering the area of clashes with Islamist militants in their last stronghold in Benghazi, Libya, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Members of the Libyan army's special forces take a selfie before entering the area of clashes with Islamist militants in their last stronghold in Benghazi, Libya, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
An American soldier takes a selfie at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
An American soldier takes a selfie at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of Iraqi military forces take a selfie in western Mosul, Iraq June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
Members of Iraqi military forces take a selfie in western Mosul, Iraq June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Iraqi rapid response forces take a selfie outside a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Iraqi rapid response forces take a selfie outside a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A soldier takes a selfie as a rocket lies on his thigh during fighting with Islamic States militants, in the Shahrazad disrict of eastern Mosul, Iraq, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
A soldier takes a selfie as a rocket lies on his thigh during fighting with Islamic States militants, in the Shahrazad disrict of eastern Mosul, Iraq, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie during a short break from battle with Islamic State militants at Jarbuah village near Bashiqa near Mosul, Iraq October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie during a short break from battle with Islamic State militants at Jarbuah village near Bashiqa near Mosul, Iraq October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
People take a selfie inside Aleppo's Umayyad mosque, Syria January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
People take a selfie inside Aleppo's Umayyad mosque, Syria January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A member of the federal police forces takes a selfie in front of a defaced black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, during a battle with Islamic State militants, in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
A member of the federal police forces takes a selfie in front of a defaced black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, during a battle with Islamic State militants, in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie with children after recapturing the Fadiliya village from Islamic state militants, in Nawaran North of Mosul, Iraq, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Air Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie with children after recapturing the Fadiliya village from Islamic state militants, in Nawaran North of Mosul, Iraq, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Air Jalal
Federal police forces members take a selfie in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Federal police forces members take a selfie in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Rebel fighters take a selfie near a road sign in Dabek town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 16, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Rebel fighters take a selfie near a road sign in Dabek town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 16, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Iraqi security forces with Shi'ite fighters pose for the photographer near the frontline of the fight against Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Iraqi security forces with Shi'ite fighters pose for the photographer near the frontline of the fight against Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Members of the Counter Terrorism Service take a selfie in front of the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque, pictured after it was retaken by the Iraqi forces from Islamic State militants at the Old City in Mosul, Iraq June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
Members of the Counter Terrorism Service take a selfie in front of the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque, pictured after it was retaken by the Iraqi forces from Islamic State militants at the Old City in Mosul, Iraq June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Iraqi soldiers take a selfie during clashes with Islamic State fighters near the front line in the Shahrazad district of eastern Mosul, Iraq November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Iraqi soldiers take a selfie during clashes with Islamic State fighters near the front line in the Shahrazad district of eastern Mosul, Iraq November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Rebel fighters take a selfie, western Aleppo city, Syria November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Rebel fighters take a selfie, western Aleppo city, Syria November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
