Selfies of war
Shi'ite fighters take a selfie while firing artillery towards Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Libyan army's special forces take a selfie before entering the area of clashes with Islamist militants in their last stronghold in Benghazi, Libya, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
An American soldier takes a selfie at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of Iraqi military forces take a selfie in western Mosul, Iraq June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Iraqi rapid response forces take a selfie outside a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A soldier takes a selfie as a rocket lies on his thigh during fighting with Islamic States militants, in the Shahrazad disrict of eastern Mosul, Iraq, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie during a short break from battle with Islamic State militants at Jarbuah village near Bashiqa near Mosul, Iraq October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
People take a selfie inside Aleppo's Umayyad mosque, Syria January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A member of the federal police forces takes a selfie in front of a defaced black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, during a battle with Islamic State militants, in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa...more
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie with children after recapturing the Fadiliya village from Islamic state militants, in Nawaran North of Mosul, Iraq, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Air Jalal
Federal police forces members take a selfie in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Rebel fighters take a selfie near a road sign in Dabek town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 16, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Iraqi security forces with Shi'ite fighters pose for the photographer near the frontline of the fight against Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Members of the Counter Terrorism Service take a selfie in front of the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque, pictured after it was retaken by the Iraqi forces from Islamic State militants at the Old City in Mosul, Iraq June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Iraqi soldiers take a selfie during clashes with Islamic State fighters near the front line in the Shahrazad district of eastern Mosul, Iraq November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Rebel fighters take a selfie, western Aleppo city, Syria November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Next Slideshows
Stray bullets in Rio's turf war
Rio de Janeiro has been stunned by a rash of stray bullets hitting innocent bystanders as law enforcement and criminals battle over turf.
Merkel hosts the G20
German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets the leaders of G20 nations in host city Hamburg.
North Korea tests first ICBM
North Korea said its newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which some experts believe has the range to reach Alaska and the Pacific...
Running of the bulls
Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside the G20
Scenes from the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.
India This Week
A collection of Reuters pictures from India.
Protesting the G20
Thousands of protesters pour into Hamburg, Germany, aiming to disrupt the G20 summit.
Best of Wimbledon
Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Stray bullets in Rio's turf war
Rio de Janeiro has been stunned by a rash of stray bullets hitting innocent bystanders as law enforcement and criminals battle over turf.
Merkel hosts the G20
German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets the leaders of G20 nations in host city Hamburg.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
North Korea tests first ICBM
North Korea said its newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which some experts believe has the range to reach Alaska and the Pacific Northwest of the U.S., can carry a large nuclear warhead.