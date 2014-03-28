Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Mar 28, 2014 | 9:50pm IST

Send in the clowns

<p>Showichi Hashimoto pushes on the nose of Diana Ciepiela as he is held by his father Junji at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. Hundreds of clown performers from around the world gathered at the event to attend seminars, performances, and competitions. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Showichi Hashimoto pushes on the nose of Diana Ciepiela as he is held by his father Junji at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. Hundreds of clown performers from around the world gathered at the...more

Friday, March 28, 2014

Showichi Hashimoto pushes on the nose of Diana Ciepiela as he is held by his father Junji at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. Hundreds of clown performers from around the world gathered at the event to attend seminars, performances, and competitions. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
1 / 21
<p>Arthur Pedlar puts on his makeup in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Arthur Pedlar puts on his makeup in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, March 28, 2014

Arthur Pedlar puts on his makeup in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
2 / 21
<p>Arthur Pedlar puts on his makeup in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Arthur Pedlar puts on his makeup in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, March 28, 2014

Arthur Pedlar puts on his makeup in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
3 / 21
<p>Mikae Iwana looks at clowns as they watch performances at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Mikae Iwana looks at clowns as they watch performances at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, March 28, 2014

Mikae Iwana looks at clowns as they watch performances at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
4 / 21
<p>Clowns line up for the makeup competition at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Clowns line up for the makeup competition at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, March 28, 2014

Clowns line up for the makeup competition at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
5 / 21
<p>Val Meiners puts on her makeup during her seminar at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Val Meiners puts on her makeup during her seminar at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, March 28, 2014

Val Meiners puts on her makeup during her seminar at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
6 / 21
<p>A clown checks her makeup in a hotel hallway mirror before competing at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A clown checks her makeup in a hotel hallway mirror before competing at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, March 28, 2014

A clown checks her makeup in a hotel hallway mirror before competing at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
7 / 21
<p>Takuya Kurimoto waits in line to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Takuya Kurimoto waits in line to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, March 28, 2014

Takuya Kurimoto waits in line to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
8 / 21
<p>Arthur Pedlar practices part of his routine in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Arthur Pedlar practices part of his routine in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, March 28, 2014

Arthur Pedlar practices part of his routine in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
9 / 21
<p>Martin D'Souza and Molly Kleeman share a laugh in a hotel hallway at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Martin D'Souza and Molly Kleeman share a laugh in a hotel hallway at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, March 28, 2014

Martin D'Souza and Molly Kleeman share a laugh in a hotel hallway at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
10 / 21
<p>A clown attends a seminar at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A clown attends a seminar at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, March 28, 2014

A clown attends a seminar at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
11 / 21
<p>Arthur Pedlar practices part of his routine in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Arthur Pedlar practices part of his routine in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, March 28, 2014

Arthur Pedlar practices part of his routine in his hotel room at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
12 / 21
<p>Lynette McDonald (C) waits for her turn to compete at the World Clown Association annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Lynette McDonald (C) waits for her turn to compete at the World Clown Association annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, March 28, 2014

Lynette McDonald (C) waits for her turn to compete at the World Clown Association annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
13 / 21
<p>Molly Kleeman takes a question from an audience member during her seminar at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Molly Kleeman takes a question from an audience member during her seminar at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, March 28, 2014

Molly Kleeman takes a question from an audience member during her seminar at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
14 / 21
<p>Craig Short (L) and Luis Casiano wait for their turn to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Craig Short (L) and Luis Casiano wait for their turn to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, March 28, 2014

Craig Short (L) and Luis Casiano wait for their turn to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
15 / 21
<p>Clowns congratulate each other during the makeup competition at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Clowns congratulate each other during the makeup competition at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, March 28, 2014

Clowns congratulate each other during the makeup competition at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
16 / 21
<p>Sham Ho Wing (L) and Mick Spudic wait backstage for their chance to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Sham Ho Wing (L) and Mick Spudic wait backstage for their chance to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, March 28, 2014

Sham Ho Wing (L) and Mick Spudic wait backstage for their chance to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
17 / 21
<p>Craig Short lays on chairs as he waits for a competition to begin at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Craig Short lays on chairs as he waits for a competition to begin at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, March 28, 2014

Craig Short lays on chairs as he waits for a competition to begin at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
18 / 21
<p>Showichi Hashimoto plays near his father Junji at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Showichi Hashimoto plays near his father Junji at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, March 28, 2014

Showichi Hashimoto plays near his father Junji at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
19 / 21
<p>Diana Ciepiela has her number pinned to her sleeve for the makeup competition at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Diana Ciepiela has her number pinned to her sleeve for the makeup competition at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, March 28, 2014

Diana Ciepiela has her number pinned to her sleeve for the makeup competition at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
20 / 21
<p>Lynette McDonald waits at the back of the room for her turn to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Lynette McDonald waits at the back of the room for her turn to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, March 28, 2014

Lynette McDonald waits at the back of the room for her turn to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Wounded by war

Wounded by war

Next Slideshows

Wounded by war

Wounded by war

Inside an Afghan hospital treating the children of Kabul.

28 Mar 2014
Most Facebook fans

Most Facebook fans

Which celebs have racked up the most fans on Facebook?

27 Mar 2014
Most risky cities

Most risky cities

The ten cities most at risk of natural disaster.

27 Mar 2014
Varanasi beyond politics

Varanasi beyond politics

Snapshots from the ancient city of Varanasi, sometimes called the heart of Hinduism.

26 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures