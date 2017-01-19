Senegal's army enters Gambia to install elected president
Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Gambians gather at West field junction to celebrate the swearing-in of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow in Banjul, Gambia. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Gambia's President-elect Adama Barrow is seen after his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Gambians gather at West field junction to celebrate the swearing-in of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow in Banjul, Gambia. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Gambians take to the street in jubilations as Adama Barrow is sworn-in as President of Gambia in Banjul. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Gambians gather at West field junction to celebrate the swearing-in of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow in Banjul, Gambia. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
India beat England at Cuttack
Photos from the second ODI of the three-match series between India and England in Cuttack.
Blazing high rise collapses in Iran
Rescue teams were searching for at least 25 trapped firefighters and medics treated dozens of casualties after a blazing high-rise building collapsed in...
Clashes as Israel razes Bedouin village
An operation to demolish Bedouin dwellings deemed built illegally on state-owned land sparks violence.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.