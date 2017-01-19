Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jan 20, 2017 | 5:05am IST

Senegal's army enters Gambia to install elected president

Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Close
1 / 10
Gambians gather at West field junction to celebrate the swearing-in of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow in Banjul, Gambia. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Gambians gather at West field junction to celebrate the swearing-in of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow in Banjul, Gambia. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Gambians gather at West field junction to celebrate the swearing-in of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow in Banjul, Gambia. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
2 / 10
Gambia's President-elect Adama Barrow is seen after his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Gambia's President-elect Adama Barrow is seen after his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Gambia's President-elect Adama Barrow is seen after his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Close
3 / 10
Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Close
4 / 10
Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Close
5 / 10
Gambians gather at West field junction to celebrate the swearing-in of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow in Banjul, Gambia. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Gambians gather at West field junction to celebrate the swearing-in of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow in Banjul, Gambia. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Gambians gather at West field junction to celebrate the swearing-in of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow in Banjul, Gambia. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
6 / 10
Gambians take to the street in jubilations as Adama Barrow is sworn-in as President of Gambia in Banjul. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Gambians take to the street in jubilations as Adama Barrow is sworn-in as President of Gambia in Banjul. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Gambians take to the street in jubilations as Adama Barrow is sworn-in as President of Gambia in Banjul. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
7 / 10
Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Close
8 / 10
Gambians gather at West field junction to celebrate the swearing-in of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow in Banjul, Gambia. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Gambians gather at West field junction to celebrate the swearing-in of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow in Banjul, Gambia. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Gambians gather at West field junction to celebrate the swearing-in of Gambia's new President Adama Barrow in Banjul, Gambia. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
9 / 10
Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Supporters of president-elect Adama Barrow celebrate his inauguration at Gambia's embassy in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

20 Jan 2017
India beat England at Cuttack

India beat England at Cuttack

Photos from the second ODI of the three-match series between India and England in Cuttack.

19 Jan 2017
Blazing high rise collapses in Iran

Blazing high rise collapses in Iran

Rescue teams were searching for at least 25 trapped firefighters and medics treated dozens of casualties after a blazing high-rise building collapsed in...

19 Jan 2017
Clashes as Israel razes Bedouin village

Clashes as Israel razes Bedouin village

An operation to demolish Bedouin dwellings deemed built illegally on state-owned land sparks violence.

19 Jan 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast