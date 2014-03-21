Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Mar 22, 2014 | 12:50am IST

Separated by religion in CAR

<p>A man sits next to a wall with graffiti in a cell of the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. Hatred between Christians and Muslims in Central African Republic has reached a "terrifying level", the U.N.'s top human rights official said on Thursday, warning that atrocities were being carried out with impunity. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man sits next to a wall with graffiti in a cell of the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. Hatred between Christians and Muslims in Central African Republic has reached a "terrifying level", the U.N.'s...more

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A man sits next to a wall with graffiti in a cell of the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. Hatred between Christians and Muslims in Central African Republic has reached a "terrifying level", the U.N.'s top human rights official said on Thursday, warning that atrocities were being carried out with impunity. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
1 / 22
<p>A prison guard patrols within the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A prison guard patrols within the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A prison guard patrols within the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
2 / 22
<p>Inmates rest in a cell block at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Inmates rest in a cell block at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Inmates rest in a cell block at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
3 / 22
<p>Inmates stand in a cell block at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Inmates stand in a cell block at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Inmates stand in a cell block at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
4 / 22
<p>Men stand in a cell for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Men stand in a cell for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Men stand in a cell for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
5 / 22
<p>A man gets his head shaved in a cell block at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man gets his head shaved in a cell block at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A man gets his head shaved in a cell block at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
6 / 22
<p>A man sits in a cell for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man sits in a cell for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A man sits in a cell for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
7 / 22
<p>Inmates try to get out of a cell block at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Inmates try to get out of a cell block at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Inmates try to get out of a cell block at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
8 / 22
<p>A man dresses after his shower at a cell block at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man dresses after his shower at a cell block at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A man dresses after his shower at a cell block at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
9 / 22
<p>Personal belongings hang on the wall of a cell at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Personal belongings hang on the wall of a cell at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Personal belongings hang on the wall of a cell at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
10 / 22
<p>A prison guard stands by the entrance of a cell block at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A prison guard stands by the entrance of a cell block at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A prison guard stands by the entrance of a cell block at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
11 / 22
<p>A man stands in a cell block for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man stands in a cell block for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A man stands in a cell block for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
12 / 22
<p>Men sit in a cell block for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Men sit in a cell block for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Men sit in a cell block for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
13 / 22
<p>Muslim men, who are separated from the rest of the Christian detainees, pose for a picture in a cell within the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Muslim men, who are separated from the rest of the Christian detainees, pose for a picture in a cell within the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Muslim men, who are separated from the rest of the Christian detainees, pose for a picture in a cell within the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
14 / 22
<p>A man sits in a cell block for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man sits in a cell block for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A man sits in a cell block for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
15 / 22
<p>A man sits in a cell block for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man sits in a cell block for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A man sits in a cell block for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
16 / 22
<p>Men stand in a cell block for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Men stand in a cell block for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Men stand in a cell block for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
17 / 22
<p>Men play checkers on the floor of a cell block for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Men play checkers on the floor of a cell block for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Men play checkers on the floor of a cell block for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
18 / 22
<p>A man gets his head shaved in a cell block at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man gets his head shaved in a cell block at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A man gets his head shaved in a cell block at the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
19 / 22
<p>Men are pictured in a cell block for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, in the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Men are pictured in a cell block for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, in the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Saturday, March 22, 2014

Men are pictured in a cell block for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, in the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
20 / 22
<p>A man combs his hair in a cell block for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, in the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man combs his hair in a cell block for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, in the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A man combs his hair in a cell block for Muslim detainees, who are separated from the rest of the Christian inmates, in the central prison in the district of Wango, in the capital Bangui, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
21 / 22
<p>A soldier stands guard by the door of a prison block within the central prison in the district of Wango in the capital Bangui March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A soldier stands guard by the door of a prison block within the central prison in the district of Wango in the capital Bangui March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Saturday, March 22, 2014

A soldier stands guard by the door of a prison block within the central prison in the district of Wango in the capital Bangui March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
A week in Aleppo

A week in Aleppo

Next Slideshows

A week in Aleppo

A week in Aleppo

Seven days in Syria's largest city.

22 Mar 2014
L.A. Air Show

L.A. Air Show

The high-flyers of the Los Angeles County Air Show.

21 Mar 2014
Delivering aid to Damascus

Delivering aid to Damascus

Humanitarian groups visit the Syrian city to bring aid and assess the situation.

21 Mar 2014
Russian forces in Crimea

Russian forces in Crimea

Russian forces in the Crimean peninsula.

21 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures