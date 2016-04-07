Separatist clashes in Azerbaijan
Servicemen of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh rest at their positions near the village of Mataghis. Azerbaijan and Armenian-backed separatists have reached a fragile truce after clashes over territory in the breakaway region of...more
Ethnic Armenian soldiers walk in a trench at an artillery positions near the Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Staff
Smoke from fire rises above the ground in Martakert province, after an unmanned military air vehicle was shot down by the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh according to Armenian media, during clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region....more
A serviceman of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh stands next to a destroyed military car in the village of Talish. REUTERS/Staff
An ethnic Armenian soldier takes a rest at an artillery position near the Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Staff
Soldiers of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh gather at their positions in Martakert province, which according to Armenian media was affected by clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. REUTERS/Vahan Stepanyan/PAN Photo
The wreckage of an Azeri Mi-24 helicopter which was downed during clashes with Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is controlled by separatist Armenians. REUTERS/Nagorno-Karabakh Military Handout via Reuters TV
An ethnic Armenian soldier adjusts a cannon's aim at artillery positions near the Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Staff
An ethnic Armenian soldier uses an optical meter at artillery positions near the Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Staff
A tank of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh moves on the road near the village of Mataghis. REUTERS/Staff
Ethnic Armenian soldiers check cannon's shells in a trench at artillery positions near the Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Staff
A car hit by shrapnel is seen in the Nagorno-Karabakh's village of Talish. REUTERS/Staff
An Armenian soldier of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh stands near an artillery unit in the town of Martakert, where clashes with Azeri forces are taking place, in Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is controlled by separatist Armenians....more
Ethnic Armenian soldiers are seen in a trench at artillery positions near the Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Staff
A volunteer walks on a road in the Nagorno-Karabakh's village of Talish. REUTERS/Staff
Local residents wait in a car as they flee from the Nagorno-Karabakh's village of Talish. REUTERS/Staff
Servicemen of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh rest at their position in the village of Talish. REUTERS/Staff
A tank of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh moves on the road in the village of Talish. REUTERS/Staff
People march with an Armenian flag during a rally in memory of those killed during recent fighting in Nagorno Karabakh's main city of Stepanakert. REUTERS/Staff
A soldier of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh carries weapons in Martakert province, which according to Armenian media was affected by clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. REUTERS/Vahan Stepanyan/PAN Photo
People march with an Armenian flag during a rally in memory of those killed during recent fighting in Nagorno Karabakh's main city of Stepanakert. REUTERS/Staff
Gevorg Grigoryan, 12, who was wounded in a recent shelling during clashes between Armenian and Azeri forces in Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is controlled by separatist Armenians, receives treatment at a hospital in Nagorno Karabakh's main city of...more
An aerial view shows a settlement in Martakert province, which according to Armenian media was affected by clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. REUTERS/Davit Abrahamyan/PAN Photo
People surround a coffin with the body of an Armenian serviceman, who was killed in clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region according to Armenian officials, during a memorial service at a church in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Varo...more
Armenian volunteers make preparations before making their way to Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is controlled by separatist Armenians, where clashes with Azeri forces are taking place, in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan (2nd L) visits a soldier, who was injured in clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region according to Armenian officials, at the Defence Ministry's central military hospital in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Hrant...more
A view shows a damaged house in Martakert province, which according to Armenian media was affected by clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. REUTERS/Vahan Stepanyan/PAN Photo
An Armenian artillery unit is seen in the town of Martakert, where clashes with Azeri forces are taking place, in Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is controlled by separatist Armenians. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Armenian volunteers make preparations before making their way to Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is controlled by separatist Armenians, where clashes with Azeri forces are taking place, in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure
