Sepp Blatter resigns
FIFA President Sepp Blatter leaves after his statement during a news conference at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, June 2, 2015. Blatter resigned as FIFA president four days after being re-elected to a fifth term. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
FIFA President Sepp Blatter announces Qatar as the host nation for the FIFA World Cup 2022, in Zurich December 2, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) speaks to FIFA President Sepp Blatter during the 2014 World Cup final between Germany and Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
FIFA President Sepp Blatter gestures after he was re-elected at the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Actor Gerard Depardieu (L) and FIFA President Sepp Blatter pose on the red carpet for the screening of the film "United Passions" at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al Thani (L) holds up a copy of the World Cup he received from FIFA President Sepp Blatter (R) after the announcement that Qatar is going to be host nation for the FIFA World Cup 2022, in Zurich December 2, 2010....more
FIFA President Sepp Blatter displays a brochure containing the FIFA code of ethics as he addresses a news conference at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Pele acknowledges the crowd after being awarded the FIFA honorary award beside FIFA President Sepp Blatter during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2013 soccer awards ceremony in Zurich January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
FIFA President Sepp Blatter greets workers during a visit to Cape Town's Green Point stadium September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
South African President Jacob Zuma speaks next to FIFA President Sepp Blatter (L) during the opening of the Football for Hope festival 2010 in Alexandra township near Johannesburg, July 4, 2010. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, holds his World Player of the Year trophy as he stands next to FIFA President Sepp Blatter (R) during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015....more
FIFA's President Sepp Blatter (C), Confederation of African Football's (CAF) President Issa Hayatou (L) and UEFA's President Michael Platini wear traditional Ghanaian chief outfits during the inauguration of the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence...more
FIFA President Sepp Blatter (L) and Vice President Issa Hayatou from Cameroon argue over procedural differences at the close of the extraordinary FIFA congress in Seoul May 28, 2002. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
Re-elected FIFA President Sepp Blatter pauses during a news conference after an extraordinary Executive Committee meeting in Zurich, Switzerland, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Issa Hayatou (L), Senior Vice President of the FIFA stands with FIFA President Sepp Blatter after he was re-elected at the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
FIFA chief Sepp Blatter plays soccer with Palestinian children during his visit to Dura al-Qar' village in the West Bank city of Ramallah May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
FIFA chief Sepp Blatter releases a dove during his visit to Dura al-Qar' village in the West Bank city of Ramallah May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) and FIFA President Sepp Blatter take part in the official hand over ceremony for the 2018 World Cup scheduled to take place in Russia, in Rio de Janeiro July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
FIFA President Joseph "Sepp" Blatter (R) gestures next to CONCACAF President Jeffrey Webb during a news conference at the CONCACAF congress in Panama City April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
FIFA President Sepp Blatter (R) and Julio Rocha (L), president of the Nicaraguan Federation of Football (NFF), inaugurate a new football stadium in Managua April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
UEFA President Michel Platini (R) congratulates FIFA President Sepp Blatter after he was re-elected at the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
FIFA President Sepp Blatter (R) poses with CONMEBOL President Nicolas Leoz after a news conference at the end of the extraordinary congress of the CONMEBOL in Luque near Asuncion February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
FIFA President Sepp Blatter gestures as he addresses a news conference after a meeting of the FIFA executive committee in Zurich September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
FIFA President Sepp Blatter (C), CONMEBOL President Nicolas Leoz (R) and CONMEBOL Vice-President Eugenio Figueredo attend a meeting in Luque, near Asuncion, Paraguay February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) clasps hands with FIFA chief Sepp Blatter during their meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
FIFA President Sepp Blatter listens to secretary general Jerome Valcke (L) during a news conference after a meeting of the FIFA executive committee in Zurich March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A projection reading 'I am Charlie' in tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of the satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, is shown as FIFA President Sepp Blatter addresses the audience during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014...more
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R), Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) and FIFA President Sepp Blatter take part in the official hand over ceremony for the 2018 World Cup scheduled to take place in Russia, in Rio de Janeiro July 13, 2014....more
FIFA President Sepp Blatter arrives to attend a media conference in Sao Paulo June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
FIFA President Sepp Blatter (R) shakes hands with Qatar's 2022 World Cup Bid Chief Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani (L) at a news conference in Doha November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
FIFA President Sepp Blatter (R) reacts during a TV interview as he holds a Brazil national soccer team jersey signed by the team as a gift to former South African President Nelson Mandela, before the Confederations Cup final soccer match between...more
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani (L) and his wife Sheikha Mozah (2nd L) sit next to FIFA President Sepp Blatter (3rd L) during the official opening of the Doha GOALS forum in Doha December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
FIFA President Sepp Blatter kicks a ball during a news conference in Zurich July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Mohamed Bin Hammam, the president of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), talks with FIFA President Sepp Blatter (L) as they leave Doha airport December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous
CONCACAF President and FIFA Vice President Jack Warner (2nd L) and FIFA President Sepp Blatter (3rd L) hand over the trophy to captain Jorge Enriquez of Mexico, after the team won the U-20 CONCACAF Championship soccer final match against Costa Rica...more
FIFA President Sepp Blatter leaves after his statement during a news conference at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, June 2, 2015. Blatter resigned as FIFA president, four days after being re-elected to a fifth term. Blatter, 79,...more
