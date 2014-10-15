Edition:
Serbia-Albania brawl over drone stunt

Stefan Mitrovic of Serbia grabs a flag depicting so-called Greater Albania, an area covering all parts of the Balkans where ethnic Albanians live, that was flown over the pitch during the Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Fans of Serbia confront the riot police during the Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Albania's Bekim Balaj (L) and his teammate Andi Lila (R) scuffle with Serbia's players during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Fans of Serbia react as a flag depicting so-called Greater Albania, an area covering all parts of the Balkans where ethnic Albanians live, is flown over the pitch during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match against Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Fans of Serbia react during the Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Bekim Balaj (center R) of Albania takes a flag depicting so-called Greater Albania, an area covering all parts of the Balkans where ethnic Albanians live, which was flown over the pitch during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match against Serbia at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Riot police clashes with fans during the Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Fans and players of Serbia and Albania clash during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Fans of Serbia roll a barrel towards the riot police during clashes at the Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Fans of Serbia burn a NATO flag during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match against Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Nenad Tomovic (C) of Serbia argues with Bekim Balaj (2nd L) of Albania who carries a flag depicting so-called Greater Albania, an area covering all parts of the Balkans where ethnic Albanians live, after it was flown over the pitch during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Albania's Lorik Cana (top R) clashes with a fan of Serbia during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Albania's Burim Kukeli clashes with fan of Serbia during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A fan of Serbia scuffles with Albania's Mergim Mavraj during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Riot police stand guard during the Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Albania's players retreat into the tunnel during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match against Serbia at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Aleksandar Kolarov of Serbia reacts as flares are thrown to the pitch during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match against Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Riot police stands guard near fans of Serbia during the Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Fans of Serbia confront the riot police during the Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A flag depicting so-called Greater Albania, an area covering all parts of the Balkans where ethnic Albanians live, is flown over the pitch during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match against Albania at the FK Partizan stadium in Belgrade October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

