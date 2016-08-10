Edition:
Wed Aug 10, 2016

Serena eliminated in shock upset

Serena Williams reacts during her match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. The Olympic champion and world number one tumbled out of the Rio singles competition in the third round on Tuesday after a shock defeat to Svitolina. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Serena Williams reacts during her match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Serena Williams reacts during her match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine celebrates after winning her match against Serena Williams. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Serena Williams shakes hands with Elina Svitolina after losing their match. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Serena Williams reacts during her match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Serena Williams in action against Elina Svitolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Serena Williams waves and leaves next to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine after losing their match. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Serena Williams reacts during her match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Serena Williams leaves after losing her match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Serena Williams reacts during her match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Serena Williams reacts during her match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Serena Williams reacts during her match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine celebrates after winning her match against Serena Williams. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Serena Williams waves and leaves next to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine after losing their match. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
