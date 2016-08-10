Serena eliminated in shock upset
Serena Williams reacts during her match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. The Olympic champion and world number one tumbled out of the Rio singles competition in the third round on Tuesday after a shock defeat to Svitolina. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serena Williams reacts during her match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Serena Williams reacts during her match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine celebrates after winning her match against Serena Williams. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Serena Williams shakes hands with Elina Svitolina after losing their match. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Serena Williams reacts during her match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Serena Williams in action against Elina Svitolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Serena Williams waves and leaves next to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine after losing their match. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Serena Williams reacts during her match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serena Williams leaves after losing her match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serena Williams reacts during her match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serena Williams reacts during her match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Serena Williams reacts during her match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine celebrates after winning her match against Serena Williams. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Serena Williams waves and leaves next to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine after losing their match. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
Rio Olympics: Day 3
Highlights from the third day of competition at the Rio Games.
Today's Olympic news: First gold for Brazil
Rafaela Silva wins gold in women's judo, claiming the first Olympic gold for the host country.
Today's Olympic news: Japan ends China's reign
Japan's men's gymnastics team ends China's eight-year Olympic reign.
Today's Olympic news: Phelps returns
It was a big night for the USA in the pool after the men won the 4x100 meter relay, giving Michael Phelps his record-breaking 19th gold medal.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.