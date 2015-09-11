Edition:
Serena knocked out

Serena Williams of the U.S. gets up slowly from the court in the third set against Roberta Vinci of Italy during their women's singles semi-final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Roberta Vinci of Italy returns a forehand to Serena Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles semi-final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Serena Williams of the U.S. is unable to reach a return by Roberta Vinci of Italy in the third set during their women's singles semi-final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Roberta Vinci of Italy celebrates winning the second set against Serena Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles semi-final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves to Roberta Vinci of Italy during their women's singles semi-final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Serena Williams of the U.S. returns volley to Roberta Vinci of Italy during their women's singles semi-final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Serena Williams of the U.S. returns volley to Roberta Vinci of Italy during their women's singles semi-final match at the U.S. Open Championships Tennis tournament in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Roberta Vinci of Italy runs down a return to Serena Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles semi-final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Serena Williams of the U.S. reaches for a backhand against Roberta Vinci of Italy during their women's singles semi-final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Serena Williams of the U.S. returns volley to Roberta Vinci of Italy during their women's singles semi-final match at the U.S. Open Championships Tennis tournament in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates in the third set against Roberta Vinci of Italy during their women's singles semi-final match at the U.S. Open Championships Tennis tournament in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Roberta Vinci of Italy (L) shakes hands with Serena Williams of the U.S. after she defeated Williams in their women's singles semi-final match at the U.S. Open Championships Tennis tournament in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Roberta Vinci of Italy celebrates breaking serve on Serena Williams of the U.S. in the third set during their women's singles semi-final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Roberta Vinci of Italy reacts after defeating Serena Williams of the U.S. in their women's singles semi-final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Roberta Vinci of Italy celebrates with the crowd after defeating Serena Williams of the U.S. in their women's singles semi-final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Roberta Vinci of Italy is congratulated by friends after she defeated Serena Williams of the U.S. in their women's singles semi-final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
