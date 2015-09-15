Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Sep 16, 2015 | 3:11am IST

Serena Williams debuts at NYFW

A model presents a creation from tennis player and designer Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A model presents a creation from tennis player and designer Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A model presents a creation from tennis player and designer Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
1 / 27
Serena Williams acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Serena Williams acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
2 / 27
A model presents a creation from Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A model presents a creation from Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A model presents a creation from Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
3 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
4 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
5 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
6 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
7 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
8 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
9 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
10 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
11 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
12 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
13 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
14 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
15 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
16 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
17 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
18 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
19 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
20 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
21 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
22 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
23 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
24 / 27
Serena Williams acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Serena Williams acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
25 / 27
Serena Williams acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Serena Williams acknowledges attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
26 / 27
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Serena Williams Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Spotted at NYFW

Spotted at NYFW

Next Slideshows

Spotted at NYFW

Spotted at NYFW

Front row faces at New York Fashion Week.

16 Sep 2015
Backstage in New York

Backstage in New York

Backstage at New York Fashion Week.

15 Sep 2015
Best of TIFF

Best of TIFF

Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.

14 Sep 2015
Crowning Miss America

Crowning Miss America

Miss Georgia, Betty Cantrell, is crowned Miss America.

14 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast