Pictures | Wed May 3, 2017

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Malnourished girl Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, lies on a hospital bed before she died in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Malnourished girl Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, lies on a hospital bed before she died in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Malnourished girl Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, lies on a hospital bed before she died in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Parents of malnourished girl Jamila Ali Abdu are seen as she lies on a hospital bed. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Parents of malnourished girl Jamila Ali Abdu are seen as she lies on a hospital bed. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Parents of malnourished girl Jamila Ali Abdu are seen as she lies on a hospital bed. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Father of Jamila Ali Abdu stands next to a stretcher on which she was carried to a burial procession in a village graveyard following her death. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Father of Jamila Ali Abdu stands next to a stretcher on which she was carried to a burial procession in a village graveyard following her death. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Father of Jamila Ali Abdu stands next to a stretcher on which she was carried to a burial procession in a village graveyard following her death. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Mourners perform prayers next the body of Jamila Ali Abdu during a burial procession following her death. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Mourners perform prayers next the body of Jamila Ali Abdu during a burial procession following her death. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Mourners perform prayers next the body of Jamila Ali Abdu during a burial procession following her death. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Mourners carry the body of Jamila Ali Abdu to a burial procession in a village graveyard. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Mourners carry the body of Jamila Ali Abdu to a burial procession in a village graveyard. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Mourners carry the body of Jamila Ali Abdu to a burial procession in a village graveyard. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A relative of Jamila Ali Abdu carries her body to a burial procession in a village graveyard. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

A relative of Jamila Ali Abdu carries her body to a burial procession in a village graveyard. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
A relative of Jamila Ali Abdu carries her body to a burial procession in a village graveyard. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Mourners and relatives of Jamila Ali Abdu put her body inside a grave in a village graveyard. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Mourners and relatives of Jamila Ali Abdu put her body inside a grave in a village graveyard. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Mourners and relatives of Jamila Ali Abdu put her body inside a grave in a village graveyard. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Women sit by the body of Jamila Ali Abdu inside an ambulance as she was carried to a burial procession. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Women sit by the body of Jamila Ali Abdu inside an ambulance as she was carried to a burial procession. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Women sit by the body of Jamila Ali Abdu inside an ambulance as she was carried to a burial procession. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Relatives of Jamila Ali Abdu put her body inside a grave in a village graveyard. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Relatives of Jamila Ali Abdu put her body inside a grave in a village graveyard. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Relatives of Jamila Ali Abdu put her body inside a grave in a village graveyard. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
