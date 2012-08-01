Edition:
Seven years of Talmud study

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jew uses binoculars during a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, or a canon of religious law, in Jerusalem July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jews wait for the start of a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, or a canon of religious law, in Jerusalem July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jews use binoculars during a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, or a canon of religious law, in Jerusalem July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, or a canon of religious law, in Jerusalem July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy looks up during a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, or a canon of religious law, in Jerusalem July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jews attends a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, or a canon of religious law, in Jerusalem July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jew waves to a police helicopter during a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, or a canon of religious law, in Jerusalem July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jew enters a stadium during a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, or a canon of religious law, in Jerusalem July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jews attends a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, or a canon of religious law, in Jerusalem July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy attends a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, or a canon of religious law, in Jerusalem July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, or a canon of religious law, in Jerusalem July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jew uses a pair of binoculars during a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, or a canon of religious law, in Jerusalem July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, or a canon of religious law, in Jerusalem July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jew attends a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, or a canon of religious law, in Jerusalem July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

