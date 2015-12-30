Severe storms ravage U.S.

An unidentified resident of the Landmark at the Lake Village West apartment complex, who did not want to give his name, collects some of his belonging from his damaged home in Garland, Texas, December 28, 2015. In Texas, at least 11 people were...more

An unidentified resident of the Landmark at the Lake Village West apartment complex, who did not want to give his name, collects some of his belonging from his damaged home in Garland, Texas, December 28, 2015. In Texas, at least 11 people were killed in the Dallas area over the weekend by tornadoes, including one packing winds of up to 200 miles per hour (322 km per hour). The twister hit the city of Garland, killing eight people and blowing vehicles off highways. REUTERS/Todd Yates

