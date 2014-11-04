Seville fashion
Spanish model, Raquel Bonilla, 22, poses inside an elevator as she wears a creation by Myriam Hurtado during an urban photo shooting part of the Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del...more
Models present creations by Helene Misir during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model Jessica Bueno presents a creation by Alejandro Postigo during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish fashion designer Claudina Mata (R) takes a "selfie" with models wearing her creations backstage during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model Jessica Bueno presents a creation by Alejandro Postigo during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Francisco Tamaral during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model presents a creation by Claudina Mata during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model, Alejandra Dominguez, 25, poses for a portrait as she wears a creation by Francisco Tamaral during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model, Angela Cristina, 27, stands on the footbridge of the wooden structure Metropol Parasol as she wears a creation by Francisco Tamaral during an urban photo shooting, part of the Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern...more
A fashion photographer takes pictures of a model during an urban photo shooting, part of the Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model Jessica Bueno presents a creation by Alejandro Postigo during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Models wait backstage to present creations by Francisco Tamaral during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Spanish model, Raquel Bonilla, 22, walks along the footbridge of the wooden structure Metropol Parasol as she wears a creation by Myriam Hurtado during an urban photo shooting, part of the Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern...more
Models present creations by Claudina Mata during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model wearing a creation by Francisco Tamaral is seen backstage during Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Models keep themselves warm before taking part in an urban photo shooting, part of the Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) in Seville, southern Spain, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
